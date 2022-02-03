"I guess they weren’t interested" - Sean Waltman on WWE denying his Royal Rumble request

Former WWE Superstar Sean Waltman (f.k.a. X-Pac) was hoping to start off 2022 by entering the Royal Rumble. However, it seems that WWE didn't want him to feature in the marquee battle royal.

Waltman had a very long and successful career, having enjoyed runs in both WWE and WCW. During his time in Vince McMahon's promotion he was known as X-Pac and predominantly shared the ring with the likes of Triple H, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg and Chyna as part of the iconic D-Generation X stable.

In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the six-time WWE Tag Team Champion spoke of his desire to compete in this year's Royal Rumble, which was unfortunately denied by the higher ups of Vince McMahon's company.

“As far as the Royal Rumble, I gave them a heads up I’d be ready if they wanted me,” Waltman said. “I wasn’t actively campaigning for it. I wasn’t going to do that. But I let them know, and I guess they weren’t interested.'' (H/T - Sports Illustrated)

Waltman reunited with the rest of DX at RAW 1000 in 2012.

At 49, Sean Waltman still has time to continue his wrestling legacy in the ring. So we may see the WWE Hall of Famer in action somewhere down the line.

Sean Waltman is making a return to the ring on February 25th

Although his hopes of wrestling for WWE at the Royal Rumble fell short, Waltman feels that his body and mind are ready to go. He is looking to put on a show for his legions of loyal fans this year.

The Hall of Famer stated that he has resolved a lot of his health issues and that he is ready to compete again.

"I’ve worked on my body and got a lot of my health issues resolved,'' said Waltman. ''I’m motivated, I’m happy, and I’m hungry. This is holistic. It’s more than just having my body in good shape again. I’m clear-headed." "People can change, it’s just hard f*****g work. I want to reward those people with some of the best matches of my career.'' (H/T Sports Illustrated)

The former member of DX and the NWO will be wrestling on February 25th for the independent promotion GCW, in a tag team match with Joey Janela to take on the team of Matt Cardona (f.k.a. Zack Ryder) and Brian Meyers (f.k.a. Curt Hawkins).

Are you excited to see Sean Waltman return to the ring? where does he rank amongst the WWE greats? Let us know in the comments section below.

