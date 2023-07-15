Second Generation superstar to step up to Gunther and cost him the WWE Intercontinental Championship? Exploring the possibilities

There’s a rumor that WWE may be about to land a new Second Generation Superstar. If that is indeed the case, then it might be time for Gunther to face a new challenger.

The Ring General is currently in a feud with Drew McIntyre, and it appears that the returned star has a whole new attitude. However, adding one more star in this feud would shake things up completely – Brian Pillman Jr.

The star has previously shown that he is capable of putting on a good match when he was in AEW. Given his father’s status in the industry, WWE could repeat what they did with Dominik Mysterio, strap the rockets onto him, and let him lose. While Pillman is definitely a more controversial star than Dominik, he does have immense potential.

Facing Gunther would be an immediate way for everyone to sit up and take notice of him. At this time, Gunther is going to be facing McIntyre in a feud. With issues within Imperium, he might not receive the same level of support he is used to from Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

This would be the perfect opportunity for Brian Pillman Jr. to not only debut but also distract Gunther during his match against McIntyre. A small distraction would be all that’s needed as the star could then win the Intercontinental title.

Naturally, in such a situation, Gunther would need to seek revenge, and the ensuing feud against Pillman Jr. could elevate both stars.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



Thoughts on his reign so far? 🤔🤔🤔



#WWERAW Gunther has hit 𝟒𝟎𝟎 𝐃𝐀𝐘𝐒 as IC Champ.Thoughts on his reign so far? 🤔🤔🤔

Brian Pillman Jr. is reportedly not yet signed by WWE

While the rumors are rampant, according to a report by Fightful Select, Pillman is not yet signed to WWE. He was at the Performance Center in Orlando, though, where he was training in plain sight.

According to the reports, what took place was a basic meeting where WWE officials could meet the star. The company reportedly also had interest the moment he became available after his contract with AEW ended.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Only 55 days away from becoming the longest reigning IC Champion in company history Gunther has now officially surpassed 400 days as WWE Intercontinental Champion.Only 55 days away from becoming the longest reigning IC Champion in company history

The coming weeks should shed more light on his future.