Seeking revenge for Bray Wyatt, new sinister alliance - 4 reasons why Uncle Howdy targeted Alexa Bliss on WWE RAW

Multi-time women's champion Alexa Bliss has had a tumultuous few weeks on WWE RAW. She challenged Bianca Belair for the WWE RAW Women's Championship last week, only to blow the opportunity.

She was haunted by what appeared to be Bray Wyatt-related imagery in the middle of the match, alongside Uncle Howdy masks in the crowd. This caused Bliss to snap and viciously assault The EST of WWE. While she didn't win the match, she did make an impact.

On the latest episode of the red brand, she came out and stood atop of the commentator's table to send a message to the announcers, the WWE Universe, and Bianca Belair, only to be interrupted by the mysterious Uncle Howdy.

While Bray Wyatt's adversary stopped in the entranceway, he very clearly had his focus on The Goddess. The reasoning behind his behavior is yet to be revealed. Still, there are several possible reasons why the mysterious figure is seemingly targeting the former WWE RAW Women's Champion.

Below are four reasons why Uncle Howdy targeted Alexa Bliss on WWE RAW.

#4. He may have targeted Alexa Bliss on WWE RAW to hurt Bray Wyatt or get in his head

Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss

Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss have a history together dating back several years. They were united in what was a twisted relationship of sorts. The standard "funhouse" Bray and Bliss seemingly had a peaceful union, but she had a strange obsession with The Fiend.

The depth of their alliance was never quite revealed. It could have been something romantic. Their bond could also have been something that was brother-sister-like or familial in some way. Regardless, there was a clear affection of some kind.

Given that Uncle Howdy has been targeting Bray for an unbeknownst reason, he may want to get in his head. What better way to do it than to go after one of the few people Wyatt has ever shown any kind of affection towards?

#3. Uncle Howdy might actually be seeking revenge for Bray

While Wyatt and Bliss had an alliance of some kind for quite a while, their story didn't exactly end on a positive note. Their time together ended in an unusual betrayal that nobody saw coming.

The Fiend battled Randy Orton at WrestleMania after the two had issues for months. Bliss was at ringside supporting Wyatt's alter-ego, only to cause a distraction that cost The Fiend the match. Alexa later stated that she didn't need him anymore, and they have not been seen together since.

Given their less-than-amicable end, Uncle Howdy might not be trying to target Bliss to hurt Wyatt in any way but instead as a twisted way of supporting him. Howdy's messages often seem to hint that Wyatt should embrace who he is. \

Maybe he feels that disposing of The Eater of Worlds' baggage could help unlock the true monster in sheep's clothing.

#2. The mysterious figure may want to make it clear who the true evil is in WWE

Alexa Bliss' promo on WWE RAW was certainly filled with intrigue. She made it clear to her doubters, including Corey Graves, that they shouldn't be focusing on Bray Wyatt or Uncle Howdy, but instead on Bliss herself.

She went as far as to call herself "the face of evil," which is quite the statement. There are numerous "evil" stars on WWE RAW and in the promotion in general. This would naturally get a reaction from multiple evil stars in the company, with Uncle Howdy at the top of the list.

There's a strong chance that this Uncle Howdy persona, as mysterious as it remains, wants to be the definitive face of evil in the company. Between the horror imagery, the cryptic promos, and his epic entrance, he's doing a great job at appearing malicious and vile. Howdy may believe he needs to shut down The Goddess' claims before they go any further.

#1. Uncle Howdy may want to recruit WWE RAW's, Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss and an Uncle Howdy mask

While it appears that Uncle Howdy is terrorizing the former WWE RAW Women's Champion, there's a chance that he has an ulterior motive. As noted earlier in this article, it sometimes appears that Howdy is attempting to "fix" Bray Wyatt in an attempt to bring the dark side out of him.

If Howdy is doing that for his own personal gain, there's a chance that he's also doing the same to Bliss. Uncle Howdy may be targeting her to unleash her inner evil and then recruit that evil to whatever he's up to. For example, he may be looking to start a faction of some kind.

There have been rumors of a Wyatt 6 stable for months now. Whether this eventually takes shape with Bray Wyatt reuniting with Bliss and Howdy by his side remains to be seen. Whatever the group ends up looking like, it may include both Uncle Howdy and the former WWE RAW Women's Champion.

What did you make of Uncle Howdy and Alexa Bliss' interaction on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

