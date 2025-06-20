Seeking revenge against CM Punk, surprise WWE debut? - 4 Reasons why Seth Rollins MUST add former champion to his stable

WWE's newest top stable has formed and is looking to take over the company. The group consists of Seth Rollins as the leader, joined by Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman.

The faction's beginnings took place at WrestleMania 41, where Paul Heyman shockingly betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns to align himself with The Visionary. The following night on RAW, Bron Breakker joined them, and soon after, Bronson appeared at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The group's mission has been clear, and so far, they have been quite successful. Seth Rollins is now Mr. Money in the Bank, which all but guarantees a future world championship reign. Still, they could benefit from adding one more member to the group: Ethan Page.

All Ego is one of the top stars on NXT, with a history of competing in TNA Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and even AEW. Now, he needs to join Monday Night RAW, and The Visionary must add the North American Champion to his ranks. This article will tackle a handful of reasons why this addition is necessary.

Below are four reasons why Seth Rollins MUST add former NXT Champion Ethan Page to his WWE stable.

#4. Ethan Page showing up on the main roster would be a huge surprise for fans and the group's rivals

The first and perhaps most notable reason why Ethan Page should be Seth Rollins' next faction member is the element of surprise. Nobody, whether a WWE fan or wrestler, would truly expect it.

A performer like Sami Zayn or LA Knight, both of whom have had issues with the WWE stable, could be completely blindsided if Ethan shows up to cost them a big win. He isn't on their radar at all, nor is he on the radar of most fans.

Beyond the call-up being a surprise just because of the unexpected nature of it, Ethan is also the reigning NXT North American Champion. Seeing an NXT star show up and join a main roster faction would make it all the more shocking, but also more intriguing.

#3. He has already had issues with CM Punk in WWE

CM Punk is considered one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He made his return to the company after nearly ten years away, almost two years ago, and he has since headlined WrestleMania while remaining a beloved, albeit controversial, figure.

All Ego and CM Punk are not strangers to each other. While on NXT, Ethan and CM Punk exchanged harsh words last year. Punk also arguably cost the WWE star the NXT Championship against Trick Williams.

Page hasn't hidden his disdain for Punk since then. Since The Voice Of The Voiceless is one of Seth Rollins' biggest rivals, having another wrestler who hates The Second City Saint just makes sense.

#2. All Ego has proven he can be absolutely ruthless

Ethan Page has had many roles throughout his career. He has been a singles wrestler, a tag team competitor, and part of various stables. All Ego has won championships and has also played the role of a lower-card comedic figure.

One thing the WWE performer wasn't known for was his ruthlessness. However, that changed over the past seven months. He brutally injured multiple stars, including Je'Von Evans, leaving some bloodied and battered.

That ruthlessness could appeal to a group of talent like Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. There is a very real chance Paul Heyman would love to see CM Punk take a Twisted Grin throat-first onto a steel chair, for example.

#1. The group needs somebody who can take pins

While fans know that Seth Rollins' WWE stable includes The Visionary himself, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker, it’s easy to overlook the scope of this faction. Seth is a multi-time WrestleMania main eventer, Bronson is an absolute monster, and Bron Breakker is arguably the most intense wrestler, second only to Ilja Dragunov.

There is a real issue with this group, however, as it doesn't have any lackeys or low-card talent. In fact, one could argue it doesn't even have mid-card wrestlers. All three wrestlers are main event quality. For this reason, Ethan Page should be added as he can serve as the fall guy for the group.

This isn't to say that Ethan Page will simply be an enhancement talent. He is a great wrestler and will be elevated just by being in the group. Still, Seth, Bron, and Bronson shouldn't be the fall guys of the group. Page can pull it off perfectly well while keeping his heat from his personality.

