Set up major dream feud; WrestleMania plans to be revealed? - 4 things Brock Lesnar must do if he returns to WWE before the 2024 Royal Rumble

Few WWE stars can ever claim to boast a resume that comes close to matching that of Brock Lesnar's. The Beast is one of the most successful athletes of all time, finding success in various sports.

Lesnar is a former NCAA wrestling champion. He also held the UFC Heavyweight Championship. Most notably, of course, is the fact that he is a 10-time world champion in World Wrestling Entertainment, a feat very few have matched. He has also won Money in the Bank, King of the Ring, and the Royal Rumble Match.

In what could be massive news, it is being reported that Lesnar will likely be returning to television soon. For now, specifics aren't available, but soon could realistically mean at any point in the next few weeks.

With the 2024 Royal Rumble right around the corner, there's a chance Lesnar will appear before then. If he does, there are a handful of things he should, and arguably must, do upon making his comeback. This article will look at a handful of those things.

Below are four things Brock Lesnar must do if he returns to WWE before the 2024 Royal Rumble:

#4. Brock should announce he's in the Men's Royal Rumble Match

The 2024 Royal Rumble event is WWE's next major show. The premium live event will air next Saturday at 8 PM EST on Peacock and the WWE Network. The show is being held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

If Brock Lesnar returns to television ahead of the big event, he could announce that he plans to participate in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. If The Beast wins that bout, he could headline WrestleMania 40.

Of course, winning the match will be no cake walk, even for somebody as talented as Lesnar. CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Gunther, and Bobby Lashley will all be in the bout. Can The Beast handle a stacked roster? It would be interesting to see.

#3. He must praise Cody Rhodes after their epic trilogy last year

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar shocked the WWE Universe during the RAW after WrestleMania last year. When Cody Rhodes was seemingly set to wrestle Roman Reigns in a main event tag team bout, Lesnar was meant to be Rhodes' partner. Instead, Brock viciously assaulted The American Nightmare.

From there, Cody and Brock wrestled three big-time matches in premium live events. Their final bout together was at SummerSlam where Rhodes defeated The Beast for a second time. Lesnar then shocked the world by shaking Cody's hand and showing him respect.

If Lesnar returns to WWE television before the Royal Rumble, The Beast must further endorse Cody. Doing so would give Rhodes more momentum ahead of WrestleMania where he hopes to finally finish his story against Roman Reigns.

#2. Brock Lesnar should make it clear he'll appear at WWE WrestleMania 40

While the 2024 Royal Rumble is WWE's next premium live event, the company will have a string of major shows in the early part of the year. Following the Royal Rumble, the company will hold Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia.

After two huge stadium shows in a row, WWE will then offer WrestleMania 40, a two-night epic event. WrestleMania is the biggest show the company has every year and this time will be no different. As a result, all of the big stars will likely appear.

If Brock returns to television, he should reveal that he'll be at WrestleMania. While the sports entertainment juggernaut has had no problem selling tickets for the show, a name like Lesnar appearing will only make the remaining tickets all the more enticing. Who doesn't want to see The Beast in action?

#1. He should confront Gunther

Gunther on RAW

Gunther is one of the most dominant WWE Superstars of all time. His time in the company started off as extremely successful, winning the United Kingdom Championship almost immediately. He went on to hold the title for a record-long reign.

The Ring General wasn't done making history in WWE, however. He joined the main roster in 2022 and almost instantly captured the Intercontinental Championship. He has since become the longest reigning champion and still holds the belt.

Many fans see Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther as a dream match. There's a chance that The Beast could return on RAW ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble and begin his feud with the powerful Austrian. They could have a staredown or some kind of confrontation that would then plant the seeds for a future bout.

