3 Underrated qualities of Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Seth "Freakin" Rollins is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of the current generation. He has been a main event staple since his debut at Survivor Series 2012 as part of legendary stable The Shield. Together with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, The Architect squared off against legends such as The Undertaker, Kane and Batista before embarking on his singles career.

After breaking away from the Hounds of Justice, Rollins became a four-time world champion, Royal Rumble winner, Mr Money In The Bank and Grand Slam Champion. Although he has firmly established himself as a prominent star globally, The Revolutionary possesses some qualities that are often overlooked.

Let's attempt to shine a light on some of The Architect's less acclaimed capabilities. Here are three underrated Seth "Freakin" Rollins qualities.

#3: Seth "Freakin" Rollins's mic skills are underrated

Whenever fans and media rank the best talkers in the modern-day industry, the first names listed usually include Paul Heyman, MJF and CM Punk, among others. This is for good reason because the aforementioned stars possess excellent mic skills.

However, one name that is rarely featured is Rollins, even though he has consistently shown great versatility on the mic. The Architect can cut any type of promo required of him, whether comedic, intense, heelish, inspirational or based on reality.

A recent example of his excellent mic prowess can be taken from his single-handed build towards facing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38.

#2: Seth "Freakin" Rollins is an underrated tag team specialist

Rollins is a record six-time RAW Tag Team Champion

No superstar has won more RAW Tag Team Championships than Seth "Freakin" Rollins. The Visionary holds the record for most reigns with the title tied with Kofi Kingston since its introduction in 2016.

Rollins, who is more established as a singles competitor, rarely receives due credit for his accomplishments as a tag team performer. This may be because The Architect's wins were achieved with five different partners. However, this should not divert attention from his prolific record in the division and fantastic chemistry with his various partners.

#1: Seth "Freakin" Rollins' dedication to his character is often overlooked

With the advent of social media, few superstars have retained the ability to protect kayfabe like legends such as Jake "The Snake" Roberts and The Undertaker. However, Rollins is one of the few superstars who has maintained their on-screen persona beyond the product essentially.

Whether preserving storyline continuity on weekly television or staying in character on social media, The Visionary is a master of this dying art. While stars such as Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens and Becky Lynch regularly earn rightful praise for similar dedication, Rollins deserves equal plaudits for his efforts.

