Seth Rollins: 5 Things wrestling fans don't know 

Seth Rollins is a name that is almost synonymous with the WWE. For the new generation of fans, he is one of those competitors who sets the benchmark in terms of performance.

Be it as a face or a heel, Rollins has made an impact both backstage and in the ring. Ever since his Shield days, he has been destined for greatness and was handpicked by the authority to represent the WWE as the face of the business.

He has held the WWE and Universal championship titles twice already in his short career and is on his way to becoming a future WWE legend in his own right.

The former Shield member recently sat down with long-time friend Jimmy Jacobs for the Jimmy Jacobs Doesn't Know podcast. The interview wasn't your traditional wrestling question-and-answer session with routine questions and canned responses. Instead, 'The Architect' veered away from professional wrestling and spoke openly about philosophy, his love life, and what he thinks about religion.

In the process, Rollins revealed a personal side that the WWE Universe doesn't often get to see on television. Join us as we examine five things wrestling fans don't know about Seth Rollins.

#5 He's generous to those he loves

RAW Superstar Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins was once one of the most evil heels in professional wrestling history. He broke the collective hearts of wrestling fans everywhere when he betrayed his Shield brethren only to join forces with the evil Triple H led Authority. Along with a fiendish maniacal laugh, he played the role of villain like a master composer and we hung on every word.

He soon turned face and became a fan favorite. But the WWE universe were still not convinced as Rollins is as conniving as they come. They did suspect right as he then became the 'Messiah' and is currently one of the top heels on Smackdown.

His social media presence is strong and fans spend a lot of time carefully dissecting every comment he makes on various platforms. Rollins was so convincing as a heel that some wrestling fans might never believe that he is an exceptionally good human being.

Real-life babyface: The architect 'takes care of those he loves most.

He told Jimmy Jacobs,

"One thing about wrestling that's great - it's provided me with this life, but also people that I care about, my circle....I just recently purchased a house for my grandparents and my parents. It's nothing major - I'm not buying mansions for these people. My grandparents are old. They are in their 80s and now they have something they don't have to worry about. This is a place they can live out the rest of their lives and be happy. That's super gratifying to me that I've been able to do that through beating the crap out of myself for the last twenty years."

Rollins continued,

"I'm overworked, underappreciated, but I'm content. I've got a great setup. I'm as in the moment as can be - thrilled and very grateful. I'm able to provide for most of the loved ones around me to make sure they are as well taken care of as they can be."

