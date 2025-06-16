Seth Rollins to add 30-year-old WWE Superstar to his group ahead of Night of Champions? Exploring the possibility

Since WrestleMania 41, Seth Rollins has been on a warpath in WWE, having enlisted the help of Paul Heyman as well as acquiring Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed as the muscle for his group.
While his faction is already one of the most dominant forces in WWE, he may look to bolster his ranks even more ahead of Night of Champions on June 28.
One young star who could become a part of Rollins' group is Caremlo Hayes. The former NXT Champion has a history with Rollins and Breakker, and last Friday Night on SmackDown, he was almost given an assist by Bron and Bronson Reed after the pair took out LA Knight during the King of the Ring qualifying match.
Much like Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes is seen as one of the brightest young stars in WWE, and an alliance with Seth Rollins would all but further his chances of one day becoming a main event performer.
Carmelo Hayes has a lot of admiration for Seth Rollins
Having worked on the independents and then NXT before making it as a mainstay of WWE, Seth Rollins has inspired many of today's current superstars.
One of those in particular is Carmelo Hayes, who, like many, admires the work rate of Mr. Money in the Bank.
Speaking on WWE's The Bump in 2023, Carmelo Hayes spoke about his respect for Rollins as well as addressing the similarities between the pair.
"He’s the workhorse of today’s generation, and to be in the same conversation as him, my name in the same conversation, it’s a huge upside for me and for my career. I appreciate Seth so much and everything that he’s done." [H/T Fightful]
Having been on WWE's main roster for well over a decade now, Seth Rollins has gone on to achieve almost everything there is to achieve, with his new group seemingly set to lay the foundations of the company after he is gone.