Seth Rollins to add latest 'Paul Heyman Guy' to his faction at WWE Night of Champions? Possibility explored

Seth Rollins and his team have been part of many major storylines in WWE in recent months. There is a chance that they could interfere during Karrion Kross' match against Sami Zayn at Night of Champions, helping The Doom Walker win. Rollins could even recruit him to the faction.

Karrion Kross and Zayn have had several backstage interactions over the past few weeks. Zayn has been on a mission to become world champion, which he claims he can accomplish without using any unfair means. However, Kross has been trying to convince The Master Strategist that he can never win the big one if he sticks to his heroic ways.

It was announced on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW that the two former NXT Champions will go head-to-head in Riyadh at Night of Champions. During the match, Rollins and Co. could interfere and help Kross win against the Canadian star.

Sami Zayn was one of the first few stars that Rollins crossed paths with after his heel turn at WrestleMania 41. Hence, The Visionary has every reason to cost Zayn a potential win. Meanwhile, Kross is one of the most over stars on RAW, and his persona perfectly fits with the aesthetic of Rollins' faction. Both Rollins and Kross are master manipulators and could work perfectly with each other.

Kross could be the newest Paul Heyman Guy and kickstart a new chapter in his wrestling career after possibly joining Rollins' group. Fans love The Doom Walker, but he has been unable to make a mark on RAW due to his inconsistent booking. However, Heyman and Rollins can help him reach the pinnacle. While this is all speculation, it'll be interesting to see if it actually happens.

Karrion Kross shares an emotional message ahead of his match at WWE Night of Champions

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Kross' WWE contract. During their recent appearance on WWE Main Event, Kross and Scarlett shared an interesting moment, which made fans think they were saying goodbye to the WWE Universe. Ahead of his match against Zayn, Kross shared another emotional message.

The former NXT Champion took to his Instagram handle to talk about his journey over the past year. Kross disclosed that he had a story to tell, but now was not the right time.

"This has been one of the most life-changing years I’ve lived through in ways people haven’t seen nor do they know about. The good, the bad, and the transformative. There is an absolutely wild story going on that one day everyone will know about when the time is right. Perhaps I’ll save it for my second book."

It'll be interesting to see if Kross can leave Riyadh with a potential win over Sami Zayn.

