Seth Rollins and AOP add new member to faction in the WWE RAW main event

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL News Published Jan 14, 2020

Seth Rollins and the Authors of Pain found an unlikely ally during the main event

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, the main event saw Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain face the team of The Big Show, Kevin Owens, and Samoa Joe in a 'fist-fight'. For the majority of the match it appeared that the match was assured to end in the favor of the newly formed team, but it was not to be.

Sitting in the corner of the ringside area was Buddy Murphy, who looked distraught having lost his last match with Aleister Black.

Murphy had been hoping that win would change his fortunes and had even come close to taking out Black, but it was not to be.

Instead, Black had defeated him yet again.

When Seth Rollins came across Murphy, he asked him for help, before he was put inside the ring by The Big Show, where the Giant continued to batter him. Big Show looked like he was planning to knock out the Monday Night Messiah when Murphy hit him with a low blow instead.

The match then immediately turned in the favor of Rollins. Outside, AOP managed to silence Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe and came to the assistance of Rollins. Together with the other three men, Rollins' assault on Big Show proved to be more than the Giant could handle. He was put through a table, hit with a Double Powerbomb, and then finished off with a Stomp.

The unfortunate highlight of the night remained that Buddy Murphy had joined Seth Rollins' faction as they stood tall celebrating inside the ring. With Murphy now on Rollins' side, his faction has begun to look rather indestructible.