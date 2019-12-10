Seth Rollins and AOP should call themselves "The New Shield" (Unpopular Opinion)

Gary Cassidy 10 Dec 2019, 08:42 IST

Could this be "The New Shield"?

Tonight on WWE RAW, it finally happened, Seth Rollins finally confirmed his alliance with The AOP - ambushing Kevin Owens before cementing his heel turn via a heated promo onstage.

For the past few weeks, Kevin Owens had accused Rollins of being in cahoots with one of WWE's most dominant tag teams after being attacked by AOP, but Rollins would deny all knowledge. Well, tonight, Rollins revealed his identity before assaulting KO.

What's next for Seth Rollins and AOP?

Well, you'd have to assume this wasn't a one-off, and that Kevin Owens will, again, seek retribution once he's recovered from his injuries. Could we see Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens going forward, with The Architect flanked by the Authors of Pain?!

Well, you'd have to imagine so - but this new faction, of course, needs a new name, and one way to solidify the WWE Universe's hatred would be to call themselves The New Shield.

With Dean Ambrose leaving WWE and now performing in AEW as Jon Moxley, and Roman Reigns currently on SmackDown, The Shield looks like it's gone for good. Now, Seth Rollins has no problem getting booed by the WWE Universe, but one way the former WWE Universal Champion could garner nuclear heat from the crowd would be to call himself and AOP "The New Shield" - and to completely solidify their new faction?

Well, all they'd have to do is dig out three pieces of attire that all men own - the bulletproof vest, and even better, don't announce it. Play The Shield's entrance music, emerge from the crowd, and have Seth cut a promo in the ring about why Akam and Rezar will be more use to him than Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose ever were.

The WWE Universe will despise Seth Rollins more than ever before, and the heel turn will be complete. Mission accomplished.

If Seth and AOP crack out the bulletproof vests, they could call themselves "The New Shield" for some nuclear heat.#RAW pic.twitter.com/qtFn7zxiiu — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) December 10, 2019