Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch dedicate a workout session to George Floyd

On her Instagram account, former Smackdown and Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch uploaded a photo after a workout with fiance Seth Rollins. Strikingly, Becky Lynch has shed off the distinct orange colour of her hair in exchange for blonde hair colour.

Becky Lynch is currently two months pregnant. She is away from WWE on maternity leave since relinquishing her Raw Women's championship after a record-breaking reign of 399 days.

As seen in the Instagram photo, the workout has been dedicated to George Floyd.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are one of the most successful couples in WWE

Seth Rollins continues to appear on WWE programming as the Monday Night Messiah where his cult faction now includes Buddy Murphy, Austin Theory and, in all probability, The Authors of Pain.

Becky Lynch is in all probability the only female wrestler to be pushed as the face of WWE. Lynch's transformation began after turning heel on Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam. Her 'The Man' gimmick was a huge hit with the WWE Universe, and she gradually turned into an anti-hero, drawing comparisons to Stone Cold Steve Austin in the process.

With the support of the fans and Dave Finlay, Becky Lynch entered the Royal Rumble at Number 28 and won the match, stepping towards the first-ever Wrestlemania main event involving wrestlers, and won the Raw Women's Championship, which she retained until the announcement of a pregnancy.

I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much. pic.twitter.com/auSvwtx3gp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020

Rollins' transformation into being the Monday Night Messiah began on Survivor Series 2019 when, as the captain of Team Raw, he had to face responsibility for the loss in the traditional Survivor Series match, won by Team Smackdown.

The next week, Rollins turned heel, calling out the entire Raw roster and berating them, before creating the cult faction. Buddy Murphy and Seth Rollins won the Raw Tag Team Championship after defeating The Viking Raiders, but later lost them to The Street Profits. At Wrestlemania 36, Rollins lost to Kevin Owens, and has since continued attacking and brutalizing fellow members of the Raw roster.