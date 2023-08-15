Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch to wrestle together again? Potential rivalry analyzed

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins could once again wrestle together on WWE TV. The couple once performed together close to half a decade ago when they were in a feud with Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans. However, that stint was quite short-lived and could be given another shot.

Seth Rollins recently defeated Finn Balor at SummerSlam for the second time in two months. Becky Lynch currently has a rivalry with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. It is very likely Lynch will have her feud-ending match against Stratus on Raw this week.

Going into the future, we could have both husband and wife come back to wrestle together in the ring. This scenario could take place with Finn Balor continuing his story with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

As for Becky Lynch, a few months ago, The Man was in a backstage confrontation with Rhea Ripley. Reports have since indicated that it was the initial seed that was sown for their match at WrestleMania 40.

If this story were to happen, building up to their big matches would give us a few tag team bouts on Raw. Becky Lynch could team up with her husband, Seth Rollins, while Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley, being Judgment Day members, could join forces to create a top-notch match.

Zoey Stark comments on Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch not getting featured at SummerSlam

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus was, in reality, a match made for a big event like SummerSlam. Unfortunately, the match was pushed to tonight's Monday Night RAW. The event also happens to be in Trish's home country of Canada.

Speaking to Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone, Trish Stratus' student Zoey Stark didn't show much disappointment. For Stratus and Stark, it is business as usual.

"It’s business as usual. We take it day by day," Stark said. "It’s not at SummerSlam. But that gives Trish and I more time to plan and figure out what needs to happen.The card is subject to change all the time."

In the post-match SummerSlam press conference, Triple H addressed the issue. He claimed that when there are stories that can produce WrestleMania for two nights, it is difficult to adjust to one show. He also guaranteed that there are many premium live events coming up and that everyone will get their chance.

