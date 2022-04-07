Seth Rollins thinks major Becky Lynch match "suffered" from the crowd being tired

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has criticized the seven-hour-long runtime of recent WrestleMania events. The Visionary also specifically pointed out the 2019 edition which saw his wife Becky Lynch in the main event.

Considering the event's immense popularity, WWE wants the majority of its roster to be featured at the Show of Shows. Many believe that a seven-hour-long event leads to fans getting tired and less responsive.

Echoing this sentiment was Seth Rollins, who, in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, stated that Becky Lynch's historic main event in 2019 suffered from the crowd being too tired. The Man faced Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 35.

"Well, the longer it got, the worse it was. And the one in question is the New York WrestleMania which literally, from the pre-show to the finale was like seven straight hours and that is obnoxious, that is way too much wrestling. And mind you, my wife won the main event that night. They didn’t go to the ring until after midnight." Rollins added: "And that main event which was awesome and super historic suffered from just the crowd being drained. They wanted to be there for everything but you only have so much energy." H/T WrestlingNews.Co

WWE has been listening to their audience as of late, as the past three WrestleManias have been split over two nights. With runtime only reaching the 4-hour mark, fans can now be emotionally and physically invested for the entire show.

Seth Rollins had a huge WrestleMania moment in Dallas

With his WrestleMania 38 journey up in the air, many were wondering in the build-up to this year's event if Seth would even have a match on the card.

However, after a meeting with Vince McMahon, Rollins was booked to face a mystery opponent at WrestleMania. Seth's opponent would be none other than the returning Cody Rhodes, who made his first WWE appearance in six years.

Despite coming out of WrestleMania with a loss, Seth Rollins' match with Cody Rhodes arguably stole the entire show this past weekend.

