Seth Rollins to betray Triple H when he confronts The Rock in huge moment? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins was clearly unhappy at the WrestleMania 40 press event when Triple H was leading him away, exchanging words with The Rock. He almost came to blows with The Brahma Bull, but there might be a surprise there that no one is ready for.

The star has not been happy with how things played out at WrestleMania 40 Kickoff, and for the moment, his challenger for the title will be determined by the upcoming Elimination Chamber event in Australia. However, there's a chance that he will have another opponent for WrestleMania other than whoever challenges him for the title.

There are rumors that the Rock and Roman Reigns will face the team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania in a tag team match, other than the title matches already scheduled. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen, but it appears that there could be another twist in the tale leading to The Show of Shows.

Rollins has no reason to be happy heading into Mania. He wanted Cody Rhodes to select him as his opponent after winning the Rumble, but was not selected. Roman Reigns has mocked his title reign as well, with him defending the championship regularly while the WWE Universal Champion hardly appears.

Triple H has also allowed all of this to continue, not punishing Reigns for his few appearances.

Seth Rollins has almost always looked on Triple H as a mentor, given his role in betraying The Shield, as well as his time in the Authority faction. Now, though, it appears that Triple H is favoring Cody Rhodes, someone who has defeated Rollins every time he has faced him.

He is unlikely to take kindly to this and might decide to ingratiate himself with the new authority figure in WWE - The Rock. Attacking Triple H and betraying him when The Game confronts The Rock would achieve exactly this. If it happens before WrestleMania, it's likely to change what the event looks like once again.

Seth Rollins and Triple H have been in feuds before

Although they have been allies before, Seth Rollins and The Game are certainly no strangers to being against one another.

The Game betrayed the Architect when he helped Kevin Owens win a title. This eventually led to them facing each other at WrestleMania 33 in a non-sanctioned match. Rollins came out winning it on that occasion.