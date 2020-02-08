Seth Rollins breaks character and praises top RAW Superstars

Seth Rollins

WWE recently announced that Samoa Joe will be returning to action on next week's WWE RAW, and will compete alongside Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders to take on Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, and AOP.

Rollins recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and discussed the upcoming eight-Man Tag Team match. The Monday Night Messiah broke character and heaped praise on all four of his opponents.

I can’t say enough about my opponents for the match this upcoming Monday. You just spelled it out right there, but these are guys who are well accomplished, well-traveled, extremely talented, and they’re all hosses. They’re all big boys. I’m looking at this as a coming-out party for our group. Those guys are established and everyone knows what they’ve done and what they’re capable of.

After a lengthy run as a babyface, Rollins finally turned heel and was revealed as the leader of a new faction along with AOP. Their first victim, Kevin Owens, joined forces with Samoa Joe and The Viking Raiders to even the numbers and take on the heelish trio. Buddy Murphy was soon revealed as the fourth member of Rollins' faction.

Rollins opened up on several other topics, including his heel turn and his alliance with AOP and Murphy. You can check out the entire interview right here.