Seth Rollins' chooses sides, his intentions misread - 5 finishes to Becky Lynch vs Bayley's Steel Cage Match on tonight's WWE RAW

Becky Lynch and Bayley's feud has gotten personal to such an extent that the WWE Universe is expecting Seth Rollins' involvement in their match on tonight's WWE RAW. The two female Superstars are slated to clash in a Steel Cage Match in a few hours and the match is touted to be one of their biggest clashes in recent history.

The Man and The Role Model were set to square off in a Steel Cage Match on WWE RAW is XXX but their match was called off due to Damage CTRL's interference. On the episode of WWE RAW following Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky's attack on Lynch, The Man threatened to break Kai's ankle to forced the Grand Slam Champion into accepting a rematch.

Lynch and Bayley's rivalry has become so intense that fans across the globe are waiting to witness the end of this match. Here, we list down the possible ways their battle could end.

#5. Becky Lynch finally gets the better of Bayley and Damage CTRL

Becky Lynch and Bayley have been going at it for over two months now. The former Champions have clashed in a number of Tag Team Matches but only a single one-on-one match since November 2022 with The Role Model getting the better of Big Time Becks.

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Lynch will finally get her hands on The Role Model without Damage CTRL's interference. If she is able to get the better of her nemesis inside the Steel Cage, it could set them up for a rubber match at WrestleMania 39.

#4. The Role Model proves she is better than The Man

There's no doubt that Bayley is in her opponent's head. Over the past few weeks, she has orchestrated attacks against Becky Lynch, made the world believe that Seth Rollins is having second thoughts about his marriage and eliminated Lynch from the Women's Royal Rumble.

Given what has transpired over the previous weeks, Bayley may have the upper hand going into this match. It would take a mere distraction from Damage CTRL or a Seth Rollins t-shirt to ensure Bayley walks out of the Steel Cage with the win.

#3. Damage CTRL overpowers The Man

On WWE RAW is XXX, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai ambushed Becky Lynch, forcing her match to be called off. The following week, Lynch used Kai as leverage to get her Steel Cage Match.

Both Lynch and Damage CTRL have had multiple encounters, ensuring that this match won't go forth without Kai and Sky's interference. The Women's Tag Team Champions could insert themselves into the match by climbing over the cage to aid their teammate or refusing to leave the ring until Lynch arrives.

#2. Seth Rollins speaks up and sides with his wife

The Role Model made this feud personal for Becky Lynch when she said that Seth Rollins married her because she was pregnant. Since then, Bayley, Becky Lynch and the fans have flooded Twitter with potentially calling the trio the next love triangle.

Seth Rollins has surprisingly been quiet about his stance in this feud. Maybe this week we'll see him accompany his wife to the ring and show the world that he is on her side and shun rumors.

#1. Bayley wins amongst chaos involving Seth Rollins

The stakes are high when The Role Model and The Man clash on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Not only will the winner attain bragging rights, but Becky Lynch has much more to prove to her opponent.

Given the situation the two superstars are in, we may see Damage CTRL and Seth Rollins get involved at some point. Amongst all the confusion, Lynch may want to do it all on her own and tell her man to head to the back. Rollins, wanting to be there for Lynch, may not listen, causing a distraction and allowing Bayley to pick up the win, angering The Man in return.

