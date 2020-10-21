The 'Monday Night Messiah' Seth Rollins recently switched brand and was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown as part of the 2020 WWE Draft. Well, his almost 5-month-long storyline with Rey Mysterio and Dominik will still continue as the father-son duo were also drafted to the blue brand.

The rivalry between Seth Rollins and the Mysterio family has been personal to such an extent that the Messiah nearly blinded Rey Mysterio (in kayfabe) earlier this year at Extreme Rules. There could be several ways WWE could finally end this massive feud but Seth Rollins has teased something huge.

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump, he was asked about his altercation with Daniel Bryan. Rollins asked Bryan to stay out of his way until he is done with the Mysterios. Interestingly, he went on to claim that he might end up retiring Rey Mysterio once and for all.

"As of now, obviously with Mysterios I've got some unfinished business there. So I hope that he stays away. You know, I don't need any more thorns in my side while I finish that up. But afterwards once I'm done hopefully retiring Rey Mysterio once and for all, we can pick up where we left off."

Seth Rollins-Mysterio rivalry

The rivalry between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio has taken several unexpected turns in the last few months. The Monday Night Messiah's disciple Murphy is no longer on his side as evident for the last few weeks. The inclusion of Rey Mysterio's daughter Aaliyah and her teased love angle with Murphy is another shocking twist in the feud.

It will be interesting to see how this feud ends. Can Seth Rollins actually end up retiring Rey Mysterio? It is interesting to note that The Master of the 619 had a fake retirement ceremony on RAW earlier this year.