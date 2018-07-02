WWE News: Seth Rollins comments on a future Shield reunion and when Ambrose will return

Seth Rollins comments on a potential Shield reunion in the future

What's the story?

The Shield reunited for the first time in more than four years last year but it didn't really go to plan, but Seth Rollins feels that the company have left the door open for a future reunion for the popular trio.

In case you didn't know...

Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose made their main roster debut's at Survivor Series back in 2012 as The Shield and later went on to become one of the most popular teams in WWE history.

Their split in 2014 sent shockwaves through the company and allowed Rollins to the branch off to become World Champion before both Reigns and Ambrose were given the chance to hold WWE's biggest Championship.

A reunion was teased for years before it finally happened last summer, but after Reigns caught mumps and Ambrose suffered a torn tricep, it appears that the reunion was cut short so the company could decide to revisit the idea in the future.

The heart of the matter

Rollins recently spoke to APP.com to promote his appearance at iPlay America in Freehold this week and was asked about the failed reunion as well as Ambrose's injury and when he expects him to return to TV.

“It really started off great, I thought. The reconciliation over the summer, myself and Ambrose winning tag team titles, and then bringing Roman into the fold was really well done and a lot of fun and exciting, And then, you know, the mumps happened, and there’s nothing you can really do about that, so that threw a real wrench into the plans. And Ambrose got hurt, so what can you do? That’s part of the business, that’s part of the game."

Rollins did comment that the company has left the door open for a union in the future as well, which will be interesting to see when Ambrose finally makes his WWE return.

“One thing that’s exciting about it is I think it leaves us a lot of room for future Shield reunions, so that’s cool to see. If we get an opportunity to do that at some point down the road that would be great. You know, we haven’t done it and thrown it away and wasted it. But yeah man, it’s just (that) stuff happens, you can’t predict those variables of people getting sick or injured.”

Ambrose and Rollins have always been close friends which could be why he was asked about his friend's current health situation and when he's expected back in TV.

“Dean’s good, man, he’s on the mend. He’s on his way back. Hopefully sometime before the end of the year we’ll see Dean Ambrose on WWE television again.”

What's next?

Rollins recently lost his Intercontinental Championship to Dolph Ziggler and there are now rumors suggesting that the former World Champion could be given another opportunity at the title at Extreme Rules in less than two weeks time.

Do you think The Shield will reunite again in the future? Have your say in the comments section below...