Seth Rollins confirms unscripted moment with Roman Reigns in WrestleMania main event

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were recently on the Gorilla Position Live show in London and it was a noteworthy appearance by the two, with a lot of interesting questions asked and a lot of interesting topics touched upon.

One of the more interesting ones we picked out was Rollins looking back at the WrestleMania 31 weekend and what many consider to be the pinnacle of his career - the most defining moment of them all.

As you probably know, Rollins became the first (and only) person to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania in what was originally the main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Rollins would interject and save the main event as Reigns was a highly controversial figure at the time. He pinned Reigns in what was a Triple Threat match and became the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Rollins said that he had pitched the idea but only knew around WrestleMania weekend that there was a chance of it happening.

"I saw an opening in that moment. There were no plans discussed with me with the briefcase since I won it 9 months earlier. No one's ever done it. I pitched the idea and it sat on the shelf for a couple of months and on the week of WrestleMania I kind of got some inklings that it was on the table. Didn't know if it was going to happen or not. With Brock Lesnar involved, it would be a really tricky situation."

There was famously an audio bite of Rollins pinning Reigns and subtly saying "Thank you so much". Rollins detailed the scenario and the unscripted moment that took place where he thanked The Big Dog:

"I didn't find out until half-way to three-fourths of the show. After my match with Randy [Orton], I was happy and ready to sail off into the night. That was my first singles match at WrestleMania. And then Michael Hayes grabbed me and walked me into the room and told me what was going on and we figured out.

"It was extremely nerve-wracking, we were going off-air as it was happening so there was kind of a time crunch. And I was at gorilla freaking out, thinking we were going to lose this moment and after that, once my music hit, it was all a blur. I remember almost nothing except for thanking Roman when I covered him and then kind of sitting down in gorilla after the fact. I get to relive it all the time with highlight packages."

You can watch the video clip below:

Will Rollins ever reach this pinnacle like he did four-and-a-half year ago? Voice your thoughts in the comments below!