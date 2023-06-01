Seth Rollins to drop his World Heavyweight Championship to a ghost from his past at WWE SummerSlam?

Seth Rollins prevailed over AJ Styles after a grueling contest at WWE Night of Champions to become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion. While it has been less than a week since The Visionary became the new champion, fans have already begun speculating about potential names who could dethrone Rollins.

One such superstar who could defeat Rollins to capture the World Heavyweight Champion is Bray Wyatt. The former WWE Champion has been on a hiatus since March 2023 due to an undisclosed heath issue.

However, recent reports have suggested that Wyatt could return on the road to SummerSlam 2023. Meanwhile, there have been conflicting reports on if the company is planning to have Wyatt revert to his old persona of The Fiend upon his return.

On another note, Rollins and Wyatt have waged wars against each other on several occasions in the past. Given the duo has quite the history between them, WWE's creative team could reignite their rivalry upon Wyatt's return. The Eater of Worlds could target The Visionary following his comeback, setting up a blockbuster match for SummerSlam 2023.

If that happens, the odds of Wyatt prevailing over Rollins to become the new champ seem very high. WWE may award Bray with a huge win over Rollins, which could help him break through on the main roster in his second stint with the company.

Seth Rollins could face Brock Lesnar at WWE Money in the Bank

Seth Rollins' first title defense could be against none other than Brock Lesnar, as the company is reportedly planning to pit The Beast against The Visionary for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently revealed that The Beast could challenge Rollins for the title following the latter's win at WWE Night of Champions.

"That would lead to another match down the road and keep the feud going, and also set up Lesnar for Rollins if he wins the titlebbecause Rollins needs heels and shouldn’t be facing Rhodes right away,'' said Meltzer.

While The Beast is currently feuding with Cody Rhodes, the company could put that on hold for the time being. Lesnar could instead turn his attention towards the current World Heavyweight Champion to lay down the breadcrumbs for a match at Money in the Bank 2023.

