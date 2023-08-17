Seth Rollins should drop the World Heavyweight Championship to rising WWE star 

Seth Rollins carried the red brand for nearly a year when after WWE Championship left the brand when Roman Reigns unified the titles at WrestleMania 38. The Visionary has been the saving grace of Monday Night RAW for months before the rise of The Judgment Day and the return of Cody Rhodes.

Earlier this year, The Visionary made history as he became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion of the Modern Era when Triple H brought back the beloved belt with a new design.

Seth Rollins brought the title to Monday Night RAW after he defeated SmackDown's AJ Styles at Night of Champions.

The Visionary has been carrying himself like a champ and working like a workhorse champion as he made numerous title defenses over the past few months. However, there will come a day when Seth Rollins will drop the big gold belt to a credible WWE Superstar.

Ideally, Finn Balor should've been the one to win the title at the Biggest Party of the Summer. Unfortunately, the ship has sailed, and Balor has to resolve his issues with The Judgment Day. It would be for the best if LA Knight is the one to become the next World Heavyweight Champion.

Why should LA Knight be the one to dethrone Seth Rollins as the World Heavyweight Champion in WWE?

Earlier this year, fans were excited to see LA Knight's rise in the company after a lackluster feud with Bray Wyatt on Friday Night SmackDown. The wrestling world expected Knight to win the Money in the Bank briefcase and cash it on the World Heavyweight Champion.

However, the fans did not give up on LA Knight after failing to become a champion on more than one occasion. Knight has all the tools to win a title of his choosing, and the company has acknowledged The Megastar's stardom amongst the WWE Universe over the past few months.

Last week, LA Knight came to WWE RAW, and he's currently feuding with The Miz. It seems like certain superstars will appear on different brands, allowing Knight to go after Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship on the red brand.

The rising star needs a few weeks on Monday Night RAW to become Rollins' next challenger. The Judgment Day and Cody Rhodes might be out of the title picture for a while, and it should not come as a surprise if the company wants to push LA Knight to the moon as the next World Heavyweight Champion.

What are your thoughts on LA Knight as the next World Heavyweight Champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

