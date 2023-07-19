Seth Rollins' feud could come full circle at SummerSlam? Major component to possibly go against him!

Seth Rollins will be in action at SummerSlam. The Visionary will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor in a rematch from their Money in the Bank encounter. It is possible that their feud could come full circle at the August 5 premium live event.

Seth Rollins revealed he’s been dealing with multiple injuries during an interview with Logan Paul on the IMPAULSIVE podcast. The match at SummerSlam might worsen the injuries and force Rollins to relinquish the title on RAW just like Balor did on the night following their championship match seven years ago.

For those unaware, Rollins told Logan, his knee has been bugging him before WrestleMania 39. He further stated that he’s been thinking about fixing his lower back with surgery but is trying whatever it takes to go on without a medical procedure.

“My knees been bugging me before WrestleMania. My neck acting up, my lower back has been at me since 2019, probably should get surgery on that, but trying to do whatever I can to make sure I don’t need it.”

This is definitely terrible for the man who’s arguably the most consistent and dependable star on the WWE roster. Hopefully, Rollins’ injuries will heal themselves over time so that he may continue to put on incredible matches.

What happened the last time Seth Rollins and Finn Balor met at SummerSlam?

Both superstars found themselves on the opposite side of the squared circle for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2016. During the match, Seth Rollins hit Finn Balor with a barricade bomb that resulted in a dislocated shoulder for the latter.

The Demon Prince was able to put his shoulder back in his place. He went on to defeat The Architect for the Universal Title and become the inaugural champion. However, the injury forced him to relinquish the title the following night on RAW.

Balor has been unable to regain his momentum since SummerSlam 2016. It remains to be seen if he’ll be able to bounce back after seven years and become the World Heavyweight Champion two weeks from now.

