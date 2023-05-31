Seth Rollins' first major WWE feud for the title should be against the man who failed to beat him almost three years ago

Seth Rollins made history at WWE Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia when he became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion with the title's new lineage. The Visionary captured a world title for the first time in over three years and fans are excited to see what's next for the red brand.

Several names have been thrown around for Rollins' first major feud as the champion of the brand. One of the best options is none other than The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio. The slimy heel could be a serious threat to The Visionary's title reign on Monday Night RAW.

Earlier this year, Dominik Mysterio finally got the chance to face his father at the Grandest Stage of Them All after months of taunting and blindsiding him with the help of The Judgment Day. Unfortunately, Dom Dom failed to beat Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39.

During the Draft, The Judgment Day along with the SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley were drafted to Monday Night RAW. The stable currently consists of one of the most noteworthy heels on the brand in the form of Dominik Mysterio, and the upcoming star should certainly be the one to go after the title.

Why should Dominik Mysterio be Seth Rollins' first major WWE feud for the title?

In 2020, Dominik Mysterio stepped up to protect his father against Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy on the red brand. After weeks of assault on The Mysterios, Dominik was finally ready for a match against The Visionary. Unfortunately, he lost to him in a Street Fight at WWE SummerSlam 2020.

Dominik Mysterio has drastically changed over the past three years and established himself as one of the biggest bad guys of the brand alongside The Judgment Day. The young Mysterio has proved to be a worthy adversary and has gone the distance with former world champions.

The story between Seth Rollins and Mysterio isn't new, but the circumstances have changed and it would be interesting to watch Dominik go after a title instead of hiding behind the members of the group. Moreover, he should make it his mission to avenge his loss from SummerSlam 2020 by taking Seth Rollins' championship.

Last night, there were seeds planted on a future showdown between The Visionary and several members of The Judgment Day including Rhea Ripley. It would be interesting to see if the company pushes Dominik further by giving him a title match at the premium live event where he made his debut for the company almost three years ago.

Do you want to see Dom Dom go after the new World Heavyweight Championship? Sound off in the comment section below.

