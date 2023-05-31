Seth Rollins' first World Heavyweight Championship defense should be against one man he has never defeated in WWE

Seth Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship this past weekend at WWE Night of Champions when he was able to defeat AJ Styles. The Visionary has now ushered in a new era in the company, but it is currently unclear who his first challenger will be.

Money in the Bank is on the horizon, and SummerSlam takes place in a few months' time, so there is plenty of room for challengers to step up in the coming weeks.

One man that could step out of the shadows to take on Rollins for the third time is The Fiend. There were recent reports that WWE wants to bring Bray Wyatt back as The Fiend, given the character's success during his original run with the company.

The Fiend took on Rollins twice in his career and was able to defeat him for the Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia after their Hell in a Cell match had a questionable finish.

Will The Fiend return to WWE and pick up a feud with Seth Rollins?

Bray Wyatt hasn't been on TV since February after he was sidelined with an unknown injury, and his proposed WrestleMania match with Bobby Lashley was scrapped.

The former Champion has remained sidelined over the past few months, but given Alexa Bliss' recent pregnancy news, it's likely that he will now make his return without her, and a storyline could be pushed into a new direction.

Seth Rollins has a point to prove against The Fiend, and if he returned, attacked Rollins, locked him in the Mandible Claw, and then challenged him to a match at Money in the Bank, it would be hard for the Champion to say no.

Do you think The Fiend will ever return to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

