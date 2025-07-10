Seth Rollins’ former protege to join his faction as 4th member; tag team disbanded? 3 ways to save Austin Theory’s WWE career

Former WWE United States Champion Austin Theory was once one of the rising stars of the company. Theory was considered to be Vince McMahon’s prodigy and made headlines with his tremendous work.

The A-Town Down Under star also managed to share the ring with John Cena to kick off WrestleMania 39, and defeated the Franchise Player and retained the United States Championship.

However, since Triple H has taken charge, things haven’t been quite the same for Theory. The star did manage to win the WWE Tag Team Championship alongside his tag team partner Grayson Waller, but that was the last push Theory was given in the company.

Over the past few months, Theory has not seen a lot of screen time, but remains a prominent name in the company. Let’s check out a few ways in which WWE could push him, which could potentially revive Theory’s career in the promotion:

#3. Break up with Grayson Waller

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller have been teasing a split for months now, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the storyline to finally come to fruition, so that both men get an opportunity to show their talents as singles stars. Theory had made a decent name for himself in the past, and Grayson Waller is considered to be one of the most up-and-coming performers when it comes to the ring as well as the mic.

A potential storyline between them could be the perfect way for WWE to bring the spotlight on both men and finally give them a story that could elevate their careers and their positions in the company.

#2. Face turn and move to WWE SmackDown

Austin Theory has been playing a heel for years now, and the lack of opportunities has turned his character stale. A face turn could refresh his gimmick and give fans a reason to cheer for him.

The star has already proved that he has the athleticism and charisma that one needs to make it to the top. A move to SmackDown would offer new faces and fresh rivalries for the former United States Champion, and in addition, a potential face turn would change a ton of things for him.

#1. Join Seth Rollins’ faction as 4th member

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman have managed to elevate the careers of a number of names over the past few months, who are undoubtedly going to get even better in the near future. WWE could potentially add Theory to the faction, which could be the best way for the company to push the star into the spotlight.

Both Rollins and Theory also share a lot of history with each other, and their potential pairing could add more interest to the storyline. Theory was also a part of Rollins' faction while the latter played the Messiah on Monday night. A potential addition would not only help Theory but would also help Rollins fight the odds that are currently stacked against him.

Time will now tell what WWE has in store for the star next.

