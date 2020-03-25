Seth Rollins gives his honest opinion on working with Murphy and AOP

Seth Rollins has been working alongside Murphy and AOP in recent months

He also gave an update on a possible new name for the group

Seth Rollins' faction

Seth Rollins gave his opinion on the latest episode of WWE show The Bump that his alliance with Murphy and AOP is going “extremely well” so far.

The villainous quartet have featured prominently on Monday Night RAW since Murphy joined the faction in January 2020, two months after AOP first aligned with Rollins to help him in his rivalry with Kevin Owens.

As “The Monday Night Messiah” prepares to take on Owens at WrestleMania 36, he spoke out-of-character about the change in direction that his on-screen persona has had since his babyface run as Universal Champion in 2019.

“I would say extremely well. Look, Murphy, AOP, these are guys who are really hungry. They’ve been sitting on the sidelines on the RAW roster for quite some time. Murphy clawed his way up from 205. He has undoubtedly had some incredible showings in the ring but was just missing that one little thing, and I think that one little thing is guidance.”

Rollins added that AOP are “obviously monsters” but he felt that the former NXT Tag Team Champions had been missing something since they were separated from Paul Ellering in 2018.

Seth Rollins’ faction name

Having previously been part of The Shield and The Authority in WWE, Seth Rollins was asked whether he has a name in mind for his faction with Murphy and AOP.

The four-time World Champion said “some things are brewing” and he is considering introducing a name for the group after WrestleMania 36.