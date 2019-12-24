Seth Rollins gives honest opinion on Becky Lynch main-eventing WrestleMania instead of him

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch both left WrestleMania as Champions

Speaking in his ‘WWE 365’ documentary on the WWE Network, Seth Rollins opened up on how he really felt as he watched Becky Lynch defeat Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the WrestleMania 35 main event to win the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships.

The former Shield member kicked off WrestleMania by defeating Brock Lesnar to win the Universal Championship for the first time in his career, but he had to look on from the backstage area as Lynch – his fiancée – fulfilled one of his childhood dreams by headlining WWE’s biggest annual event.

“I’ve always had that in my head that I wanted to be on the marquee at WrestleMania. I wanted to be in the match that went on last. It was so hard to balance feeling disappointed for myself and feeling so happy for her. And you can’t fake it, right? She’s gonna see right through that, so you can’t fake that you’re happy, and you can’t pout to be disappointed because that’s silly.”

Despite his own personal disappointment, footage from the documentary showed an emotional Rollins wiping tears from his eyes as he greeted Lynch backstage following her history-making victory over Rousey and Flair.

“Both of our dreams were main-eventing WrestleMania. That’s all we both ever wanted. Only one of us was going to get it here, so I just wanted to let her know I was proud of her, that I loved her.”

Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania main event history

Although Seth Rollins has never been in the pre-advertised main event of WrestleMania, he has still competed in the final match of the night on “The Grandest Stage of Them All”.

That moment came in 2015 when he cashed in his Money In The Bank contract in the main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, making the match a Triple Threat. He then pinned Reigns to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.