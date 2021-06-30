Seth Rollins hints at getting married on Instagram

While it could simply be a case of him trolling fans and wrestling news sites alike, Seth Rollins appears to have announced that he and former WWE Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch have finally tied the knot... or will be soon, at the very least.

Is Seth Rollins really announcing his marriage like this?

Rollins posted this image of who we're assuming is Becky Lynch (her back is turned to the camera, and she's a bit of a way away from it - but it certainly looks like her) on his Instagram Story just a bit ago.

We can't embed Instagram stories, so we went with a screenshot.

"Seems like a fine day to finally get married."

It's possible that this is Seth Rollins saying the couple are planning on getting married later this evening - or it could be him fooling around.

It was almost two years ago - August 22, 2019 - that Rollins and Lynch announced their engagement on the very same social media platform.

The couple also welcomed their first daughter, Roux, the very next year. Lynch has allegedly enjoyed her time away from WWE being a mother while Seth Rollins has started a Drip gimmick on SmackDown and is rumored to be wrestling Edge at SummerSlam.

If the news is indeed true, Sportskeeda sends their warmest congratulations to the happy couple. And if not? Well... you got us, Seth. Nice one.

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Wrestling fans. Please spare 2 minutes to take this short survey

Edited by Daniel Wood