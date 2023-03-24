Seth Rollins' ideal WrestleMania opponent is currently contracted to AEW

At WrestleMania 39, Seth Rollins takes on Logan Paul after the two men have built up a feud that stems from their altercation at The Royal Rumble.

Logan Paul eliminated Seth Rollins before costing him the United States Championship at Elimination Chamber last month. This has led to a bitter rivalry between the two men, but it clearly wasn't WWE's original plan since there were rumors that Logan Paul was initially set to face John Cena.

In an ideal world, there is a perfect opponent for Seth Rollins that would have guaranteed both men the WrestleMania main event that they have been so eagerly anticipating.

Currently, the situation surrounding CM Punk is confusing since the former WWE Superstar hasn't been seen at AEW in several months, but reports suggest that he is still contracted to the company.

Earlier this year, Rollins had some choice words for CM Punk, telling him to stay away from WWE and calling him a cancer. This would have been the perfect springboard for a feud between the two men if Punk was able to buy himself out of his AEW deal.

CM Punk and Seth Rollins have already collided in WWE

CM Punk and Rollins had a one-on-one match on WWE TV when The Visionary was part of The Shield and the three men were stuck in a feud with the man who was believed to have created the group.

It was a match that Rollins admitted he was disappointed with, and he hoped for a rematch that never came since Punk walked out of WWE not long after.

Rollins has called Punk out for a match several times over the past decade, and when Punk was part of WWE Backstage it appeared as though the match could finally happen but didn't.

This is the perfect match for both men and the seeds have now already been planted for WrestleMania 40 if WWE wants to set it up a year in advance.

Do you think Seth Rollins vs CM Punk would be a WrestleMania main event match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

