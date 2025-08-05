Seth Rollins to Immediately Drop the World Heavyweight Championship After WWE SummerSlam? Exploring the Possibility

Seth Rollins' return at SummerSlam shocked the WWE Universe, and fans are still buzzing about it. The Visionary made a massive comeback on Night One of the summer spectacle after the high-stakes main event between Gunther vs. CM Punk and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Punk to win the World Heavyweight Championship.That said, the fallout edition of RAW after SummerSlam saw Seth Rollins defend the gold against LA Knight. Towards the end of the match, Rollins was about to Stomp Knight on a concrete floor before Punk interfered through the crowd and attacked The Visionary. This led to the disqualification of the bout, and Seth retained the title. Things didn't end there, as The Second City Saint was later taken down by the heel faction.Given this incident, Adam Pearce might book CM Punk to face Seth Rollins in a rematch for next week's RAW with Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship on the line. Interestingly, Pearce could also add a stipulation that bans Paul Heyman and the heels from the ringside during the bout. If this happens, there is a possibility that Punk might pull off a massive win and regain the gold.That said, it must be noted that while this scenario might sound convincing, it is speculative as of this writing, and no World Championship match has been scheduled for next week's Monday show.Seth Rollins' Faction to Go After the World Tag Team Title at WWE Clash in Paris?Having successfully secured the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025, Seth Rollins could have Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed go after the World Tag Team Title.With a plethora of possibilities open, the heels might challenge Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the tag team title at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31. If this happens, it might spark an intense feud between The Judgment Day and Rollins' group on RAW as part of a blockbuster storyline.However, this angle is hypothetical as of this writing, and nothing is confirmed yet. It remains to be seen what surprises the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the WWE Universe.