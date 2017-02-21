Seth Rollins injury update: Rollins confirmed to be in Birmingham today for a check-up on injured knee

Don't expect The Architect to show up on Monday Night Raw tonight.

by Jeremy Bennett News 21 Feb 2017, 01:44 IST

Rollins continues to work towards a healthy return.

What’s the story?

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has confirmed that Seth Rollins is once again in Birmingham, Alabama to rehab his injured knee. Rollins is working hard in order to be ready for WrestleMania for a match against either Triple H or Samoa Joe.

In case you didn’t know...

Seth Rollins re-injured his knee on the January 30th edition of Monday Night Raw when a debuting Samoa Joe blindsided him and proceeded with a vicious attack at the orders of Triple H. When Joe went down for the Coquina Clutch, Rollins’ knee buckled; resulting in the injury. Thankfully for Rollins, he was able to escape a severe injury like he faced in November 2015.

The heart of the matter...

This news pretty much confirms that Seth Rollins will not be making his return to Monday Night Raw tonight as they are across the country at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. If Rollins is doing rehab today, it’s probably best that he stays in Alabama to rest and recover so he can have the best chance to make it to WrestleMania this year.

What’s next?

A good estimate for what’s next for Rollins could be realized at either Fastlane on March 5th, where he could get involved in the Samoa Joe and Sami Zayn match or on Monday Night Raw the next night on the 6th. Reports so far are pretty positive in regards to Rollins being ready in time for WrestleMania.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It is good to see Rollins continue this rehabilitation process without any setbacks. The feud with Triple H has been building up for several months and would make for a great WrestleMania match. The addition of Samoa Joe as the “Destroyer” for the “Creator” Triple H added a whole new dynamic, and it was truly a shame that a freak re-injury derailed the whole feud.