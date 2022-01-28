"I want to work with the best" - Seth Rollins on Kevin Owens re-signing with WWE and their on-screen alliance

Seth Rollins has commented on Kevin Owens re-signing with WWE, stating that he's happy Owens is around to help push the company forward.

The two stars recently formed an unlikely alliance on Monday Night RAW. They teamed up on SmackDown last week to take on The Usos in a tag team match, which they won after Roman Reigns attacked Seth Rollins.

In a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, The Visionary said Kevin Owens is one of the best people to work with, and he's glad Owens is sticking around.

“I want to work with the best people in the world and Kevin Owens is one of those, no doubt about it. I’ve been a colleague of Kevin’s for over 15 years now and watching him progress to become one of the top performers on the planet has been a pleasure, so I’m very happy he’s around to help push our company and our industry forward here, with me," said Rollins.

Seth Rollins says he enjoys working Kevin Owens in WWE

Rollins and Owens used to be rivals, but now they're allies. Both stars, however, have a bad history of stabbing their friends in the back. So it will be interesting to see how long they'll be paired on TV for.

In the meantime, however, Rollins is still having a good time working with The Prizefighter. He even stated that he owes Owens a Universal Championship match at WrestleMania.

“Like I said, Kevin is one of the best in the world so if I have him at my disposal, why not use that? I’m loving and enjoying the time with Kevin. I think we have good chemistry on screen so we’ll see where that goes. If Kevin wins the Rumble, we might have to put all that aside and have a WrestleMania rematch. I owe him one, anyway,” said Rollins.

Kevin Owens will be a participant in the Men's Royal Rumble match while Seth Rollins will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the event.

Do you think Rollins will be able to overcome The Tribal Chief? Do you like Owens' chances in the Rumble? Sound off below!

