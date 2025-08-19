Seth Rollins to kick out a member of The Vision at Clash in Paris? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way Match at WWE Clash in Paris 2025. That said, it seems like Rollins may also kick out a member of The Vision at the upcoming premium live event.For the past few weeks on RAW, Bronson Reed has formed a habit of stealing Roman Reigns’ sneakers, proudly wearing them around his neck as the ‘Shoe-la Fala’ and proclaiming himself the ‘Tribal Thief.’ Hence, the OTC could now be looking to exact revenge on The Auszilla in a one-on-one match at Clash in Paris.The Vision has been feuding with Roman Reigns and several other superstars on the red brand since they came together. Having made his return on RAW after Evolution 2025, The Tribal Chief later teamed up with Jey Uso and faced Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match at SummerSlam 2025, where the OG Bloodline teammates emerged victorious. However, the feud didn't end there, as the heel faction brutally attacked Reigns the following night, with Reed stealing the former's sneakers again.After missing last week's edition of the red brand, the OTC made his return this week during the Extreme Rules match between Jey and Breakker in the main event. The bout ended in chaos with the interference of Reed, LA Knight, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk, before Reigns appeared and helped The YEET Master secure the win.That said, the former Undisputed WWE Champion is now set to have his first singles PLE match since losing the title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. In this situation, Roman Reigns could be the firm favorite to win the bout at Clash in Paris. If this happens, a furious Seth Rollins might kick out Bronson Reed from The Vision in a shocking twist.That said, this angle is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet. Fans will have to wait and see how events play out at WWE Clash in Paris 2025.Triple H to add a last-minute stipulation to Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso?While Seth Rollins will look to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship at Clash in Paris 2025, Triple H might add a last-minute stipulation to the match that may not favor The Visionary.In a shocking twist, The Game could ban The Vision from being at ringside during the championship bout. If this happens, the possibility of Rollins retaining the title could diminish significantly since Heyman, Breakker and Reed will be unable to interfere and help him retain.However, the above scenario is based on speculation.