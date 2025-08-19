Seth Rollins to kick out a member of The Vision at Clash in Paris? Exploring the possibility

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Aug 19, 2025 14:56 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
Seth Rollins with Paul Heyman Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way Match at WWE Clash in Paris 2025. That said, it seems like Rollins may also kick out a member of The Vision at the upcoming premium live event.

Ad

For the past few weeks on RAW, Bronson Reed has formed a habit of stealing Roman Reigns’ sneakers, proudly wearing them around his neck as the ‘Shoe-la Fala’ and proclaiming himself the ‘Tribal Thief.’ Hence, the OTC could now be looking to exact revenge on The Auszilla in a one-on-one match at Clash in Paris.

The Vision has been feuding with Roman Reigns and several other superstars on the red brand since they came together. Having made his return on RAW after Evolution 2025, The Tribal Chief later teamed up with Jey Uso and faced Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match at SummerSlam 2025, where the OG Bloodline teammates emerged victorious. However, the feud didn't end there, as the heel faction brutally attacked Reigns the following night, with Reed stealing the former's sneakers again.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After missing last week's edition of the red brand, the OTC made his return this week during the Extreme Rules match between Jey and Breakker in the main event. The bout ended in chaos with the interference of Reed, LA Knight, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk, before Reigns appeared and helped The YEET Master secure the win.

That said, the former Undisputed WWE Champion is now set to have his first singles PLE match since losing the title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. In this situation, Roman Reigns could be the firm favorite to win the bout at Clash in Paris. If this happens, a furious Seth Rollins might kick out Bronson Reed from The Vision in a shocking twist.

Ad
Ad

That said, this angle is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet. Fans will have to wait and see how events play out at WWE Clash in Paris 2025.

Triple H to add a last-minute stipulation to Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso?

While Seth Rollins will look to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship at Clash in Paris 2025, Triple H might add a last-minute stipulation to the match that may not favor The Visionary.

Ad

In a shocking twist, The Game could ban The Vision from being at ringside during the championship bout. If this happens, the possibility of Rollins retaining the title could diminish significantly since Heyman, Breakker and Reed will be unable to interfere and help him retain.

However, the above scenario is based on speculation.

About the author
Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Twitter icon

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications