Seth Rollins lays out challenge to Triple H and NXT

Seth Rollins and Adam Cole had a grueling match

This week's episode of WWE RAW emanated from the Nassau Coliseum at Uniondale, New York. Members of the NXT roster invaded The Red Brand as they did on last week's episode of SmackDown and the WWE Universe was treated to the main event match between NXT Champion Adam Cole and Seth Rollins where the NXT Championship was put on the line.

After indulging in a physical match that ended in a disqualification, the former WWE Universal Champion took to Twitter to praise Adam Cole and challenged Triple H and NXT to Survivor Series.

Bay bay, @AdamColePro is the real deal. Won’t be the last time we tangle.



And as for @TripleH & NXT...fair play to ya. It’s time to play the game. #RAW — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 5, 2019

First-ever triple branded Survivor Series featuring NXT

After it was announced by WWE that this year's Survivor Series will feature the Superstars of Black and Gold Brand along with RAW and SmackDown, Triple H, Shawn Michaels and the roster of NXT made their presence felt on last week's SmackDown and closed the show with them standing tall inside the ring along with The Game.

This week's edition of RAW was nothing different as it saw various Superstars of NXT, particularly Adam Cole and the Undisputed Era showing up to confront Seth Rollins.

Triple H wanted Seth Rollins for NXT

During the middle of the show, The BeastSlayer came out to the ring address his recent Universal championship loss to The Fiend at Crown Jewel last Thursday at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. His speech was cut short when Triple H's music blared out in the speakers and The King of Kings came out to confront Rollins.

He gave an example of Finn Balor who went back to NXT and revamped his entire attitude and wanted the Rollins of old who was aligned with The Authority to come back. He added that he wanted Rollins to join him and NXT in their battle against the other two brands and said that if Rollins disagrees, it would mean that he is against Triple H.

Rollins later caught up with Triple H at backstage and said that if he wants The Architect back at NXT, he would like to return as "the top guy" and demanded an NXT Championship match against Adam Cole to which Triple H gladly agreed. The match between the two ended in a disqualification victory for Rollins when members of the Undisputed Era attacked him.