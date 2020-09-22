Seth Rollins leaves match midway on RAW, Big announcement made for Clash of Champions

The first match on this week's RAW was a Triple Threat tag team showdown between the teams of Andrade & Angel Garza, Seth Rollins & Murphy, and Dominik Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo.

The match was booked to determine the #1 Contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championship. The Street Profits were on commentary during their match, and their unrelenting enthusiasm undoubtedly helped the proceedings.

In the end, Angel Garza and Andrade won the match after Garza hit the Wingclipper on Murphy. Garza and Andrade will take on The Street Profits for the zillionth time, and it will happen at the Clash of Champions PPV for the RAW Tag Team titles.

What happened in the Triple Threat Tag Team match on RAW?

Tear off the pants and tag. Good strategy, @AngelGarzaWwe. #WWERaw



Which team wins this #TripleThreat Match to challenge The #StreetProfits this Sunday at #WWEClash of Champions?! 👇 pic.twitter.com/sRCJP2HXgh — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 22, 2020

Garza, Murphy and Carrillo kicked off the match on RAW, and the babyfaces in Humberto and Dominik Mysterio had the advantage due to the apparent differences between the other two teams.

Dominik Mysterio looked impressive during the match, and Garza and Andrade were also surprisingly on the same page despite last week's backstage brawl between the two.

Seth Rollins, however, was still quite miffed with his disciple as the Monday Night Messiah bailed on the match during its closing moments. Murphy reached out to his corner for the tag, but Seth Rollins jumped off the apron.

Advertisement

Seth Rollins said that he had a lot going on in his mind and other important things that needed his attention. Garza and Andrade used the distraction first to isolate Murphy.

As mentioned earlier, Garza dropped Murphy with the Wingclipper for the three-count. Andrade and Garza celebrated their win before having a staredown with The Street Profits.

The Triple Threat Tag Team match added another exciting angle to the impending split between Seth Rollins and Murphy. Andrade and Garza, for some reason, have buried their differences and will get another crack at the RAW Tag Team titles. Dominik Mysterio had a good showing once again, and Humberto Carrillo got some rare and much-needed TV time.

The early reactions to the RAW Tag Team titles match for Clash of Champions have not been all that great as Andrade & Garza vs. Street Profits has been overdone in the past few months. Hopefully, the Clash of Champions PPV is the last time we see the two teams in the ring for the foreseeable future.