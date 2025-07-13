Seth Rollins no longer Money in the Bank holder, megastar turning heel? 5 Directions WWE could take following Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 40 is officially in the history books, and fans have been left with mixed feelings regarding the NBC special.

Several major developments happened at WWE SNME XL. This includes Goldberg losing his retirement bout against Gunther, Jacob Fatu returning, a massive tag team match being officially booked for SummerSlam, Bianca Belair getting added to the Evolution 2 card, Seth Rollins' injury, and much more.

In this listicle, we take a look at five directions WWE could take following Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025:

#5. Take the Money in the Bank briefcase off Seth Rollins

The Visionary competed in a singles match against LA Knight at the NBC special event. The entire bout was a back-and-forth affair until Rollins sustained an unfortunate injury midway.

Seth Rollins landed awkwardly while performing a springboard moonsault, impacting his right knee. The medical team immediately rushed to check him, taking advantage of which, LA Knight hit his BFT on Rollins and won the bout.

Later, reports confirmed Rollins' injury was legitimate. Although the severity of the injury hasn’t been revealed as of now, if Seth needs to be away for a while, WWE could take the Visionary’s MITB briefcase off him and could hand it to Bron Breakker or Bronson Reed as his replacement, similar to Roxanne Perez replacing Liv Morgan as the Women's Tag Team Champion.

#4. Gunther vs. a former champion at SummerSlam 2025

The Ring General has established himself as an unstoppable World Heavyweight Champion after he choked Goldberg out during their bout, asserting his dominance as the top guy heading closer to the first-ever two-night SummerSlam event.

Meanwhile, LA Knight also earned a big victory beating Seth Rollins in a singles contest, a win over a former World Champion and current Money in the Bank winner has established the Megastar as a certified title contender.

Knight could issue a challenge to Gunther for a World Heavyweight title match at The Biggest Party of The Summer, as both superstars are coming off major wins.

#3. Bron Breakker vs. Roman Reigns

There has been significant hype around Roman Reigns’ potential return soon and competing in a bout at SummerSlam 2025.

The OTC was the heavy favourite to face Seth Rollins at The Biggest Party of The Summer. However, the Visionary’s knee injury may force the Stamford-based promotion to alter the bout, and Reigns could instead face Bron Breakker at SummerSlam 2025, as he was the one who attacked him on RAW after WrestleMania.

#2. Bring back The Rock

With Seth Rollins getting injured, WWE has lost a major name who was scheduled to play a vital role at SummerSlam 2025. The Stamford-based promotion will need some big names to promote its two-night premium live event.

Similar to the 2025 Elimination Chamber, Nick Khan and Triple H may reach out to The Rock and bring him back to work at SummerSlam and keep fans invested for the much-anticipated PLE.

#1. WWE could turn Bianca Belair heel

The EST of WWE returned at Saturday Night’s Main Event and was introduced as the special guest referee for Jade Cargill vs. Bianca Belair’s bout at the Evolution 2025 Premium Live Event.

In a shocking twist, Bianca Belair may turn heel and attack Jade Cargill, helping Ms. Money in the Bank, Naomi seize the victory against the Queen of the Ring.

She may even help The Glow cash in her contract in the Trish Stratus vs. Tiffany Stratton’s title bout and become the new WWE Women’s Champion.

