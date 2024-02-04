Seth Rollins to lose his title to 10-time champion due to WWE legend? Exploring the possibility 

Current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins could lose his title to 10-time champion Cody Rhodes due to a WWE legend.

The superstar in question is CM Punk. The post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE RAW saw Seth Rollins confront his former rival Cody Rhodes, asking The American Nightmare to challenge him for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 40.

Following RAW, Rhodes cleared the way for The Rock to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania on the recent episode of SmackDown. The Brahma Bull returned and came face-to-face with his real-life cousin on Friday night.

With The Rock almost certain to lock horns with Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows in April, Cody Rhodes could face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title. If that is indeed the case, the odds of the World Heavyweight Championship changing hands can't be ruled out.

The American Nightmare could complete his dream of winning a WWE World Title by dethroning Seth Rollins, courtesy of CM Punk. Given Punk's tumultuous relationship with Rollins, The Best in the World could interfere during Seth's potential match against Cody at WrestleMania 40 to cost The Visionary his title.

The Rock thanks WWE RAW star Cody Rhodes

As mentioned earlier, the recent episode of SmackDown saw Cody Rhodes shock the world by revealing that he won't face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Following that, The American Nightmare introduced The Rock, who had an intense stare-down with The Tribal Chief.

Following the recent turn of events, The Rock took to social media to thank fans and Cody Rhodes before sending a message to Roman Reigns. In his post, The People's Champion wrote :

"There’s a word for this explosive, insane reaction - undeniable. No matter the era, the decade, or the city, the energy and connection between the People’s Champ and the People can never be broken and is truly an electrifying experience that creates chills every single time. Thank you Birmingham, Alabama, we made magical history in the “magic city”. Thank you WWE and thank you Cody for the love and the house (dream & soulman). Roman, there’s only one head of the table. I’ll see you in Vegas…Uso."

Expand Tweet

Do you want The Rock to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE