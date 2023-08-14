Seth Rollins to lose his title to a 7-time champion? Exploring the possibility 

Seth Rollins reigned supreme over Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2023 to retain his World Heavyweight Championship. However, The Visionary could soon lose his title to a former champion.

The superstar in question is none other than Shinsuke Nakamura. On last Monday's RAW, The Architect joined forces with Cody Rhodes and The King of Strong Style to lock horns with The Judgment Day in a tag match.

While the babyface trio managed to defeat the heel faction, things didn't turn out well for Rollins after the match as Nakamura turned on The Architect, laying him out with a Kinshasa.

Given how things unfolded, a potential feud between the former United States Champion and the current World Heavyweight Champion seems highly likely. Fans can expect their potential rivalry to lead to a match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

If that is indeed the case, then the odds of Shinsuke Nakamura dethroning Rollins can't be ruled out. The King of Strong Style is one of the most skilled superstars on the main roster. Nakamura has prevailed over many high-profile names in the past, and given his caliber, it wouldn't be surprising if he defeats Seth Rollins for the title.

Seth Rollins on raising the prestige of the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins recently stated that he wants to raise the prestige of the World Heavyweight Championship by defending it in every city he competes in. The Visionary further said that he is going to leave it all out there, giving his best every time he steps into the ring.

In a recent press conference, the 37-year-old star said:

"We're working every single day whether it's here tonight, whether it's Newcastle, whether it's Sheffield, no matter where we go, what we're doing, this title is going to be on the line anytime I can defend it, and that's part of raising that prestige. Very old school in that way. Very Ric Flair, very Bret Hart, very Triple H, and so that's the way I'm gonna do it. By hook or by crook, man. I'm gonna fight, leave it all out there, and give my best."

On another note, it would be fair to say that Seth Rollins has certainly had an impressive run with the title so far. The Visionary has been a fighting champion, and it will be interesting to see how he fares in the coming days.

Do you want Shinsuke Nakamura to win the World Heavyweight Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Find out Kevin Nash's special message to Shawn Michaels right here