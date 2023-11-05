Seth Rollins to lose his world title on WWE RAW following massive twist involving Rhea Ripley? How it is possible

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 featured a prominent win for Seth Rollins, but could that merely be the start of his downfall leading up to WWE RAW?

Seth Rollins had a stellar match with Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel 2023, where he picked up the win after a clean fight. The story is seemingly far from over, and fans will witness the continuation of the same on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

After the World Heavyweight Championship match, Rhea Ripley had a brief confrontation with a disappointed Drew McIntyre, potentially hinting at The Scottish Warrior's heel turn to join The Judgment Day. That could happen as soon as the next episode of the red brand.

A wild twist could feature Drew McIntyre finally agreeing to Rhea's collaboration ideas, and helping her assault Seth Rollins. After the champion is left physically exhausted, Damian Priest could cash in to become the new champion.

This is just a speculation for now, but it could realistically happen at WWE RAW. All questions will be answered soon.

Could WWE RAW also feature Seth Rollins' next challenger instead?

While Seth Rollins losing the title to Damian Priest is possible on this week's edition of the red brand, The Visionary may also confront his next challenger on the show. So, who could that challenger be?

There has been some buzz around a potential CM Punk return to the company. The Straight Edge Superstar allegedly has considerable real-life heat with Rollins, and could realistically return on WWE RAW to have a World Heavyweight Championship match at Survivor Series Wargames.

After defeating Damian Priest at WWE Crown Jewel 2023, Cody Rhodes' long-time conflict with The Judgment Day is seemingly over. He may not waste much time, and challenge The Visionary for a World Heavyweight Championship match.

Drew McIntyre might want another shot at the title after getting extremely close to dethroning the champion at Crown Jewel 2023.

