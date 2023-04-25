Seth Rollins should not be the man to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and here is why

Seth Rollins was one of the men who was already prepared to throw their hat in the ring to battle for the newly unveiled WWE World Heavyweight Championship last night on RAW.

As a former world champion, he's someone guaranteed to be a part of the new championship crowning match at Night of Champions, but as Rollins noted last night, there is a huge reason why he shouldn't be the man to win this title.

He holds a win over Roman Reigns and deserves to be the one challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship rather than winning the new one and cutting his story with The Tribal Chief short. Reigns will still need challengers to remain the main star of the company, and Rollins is expected to be one.

Seth Rollins could dethrone Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has managed to overcome every challenger in his path throughout the last three years, all except Seth Rollins.

Rollins and Reigns have history, and their story is a WrestleMania main event worthy. The new World Heavyweight Championship will allow several other stars to step into the spotlight, but for Seth Rollins, this could be a step backward.

The Visionary deserves much better than being handed a championship because Roman Reigns does not appear full-time and certainly will not be defending the title on every PLE of the year.

Reigns will be part of the Night of Champions himself, perhaps his first appearance in months, and it should be Rollins challenging him for a Championship that is already prestigious.

Who do you think the first World Heavyweight Champion will be? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

