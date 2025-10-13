Seth Rollins may have subtly confirmed huge World Title feud at the end of WWE Crown Jewel

Seth Rollins, the leader of The Vision, finally overcame the man who had his number, Cody Rhodes, to win the WWE Crown Jewel Championship 2025 in Perth this past Saturday. The Undisputed WWE Champion, who defeated Gunther to win the inaugural title, suffered his first loss to Rollins after a desperate World Heavyweight Champion managed to beat Rhodes by himself, albeit cheating his way into winning.Meanwhile, the Women's Crown Jewel Championship was won by recently crowned Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, who is now expected to proceed to her first title defense soon. That title defense, however, may have to come against the toughest of challengers — the greatest female professional wrestler of all time (and it's not just me saying it, it's not just her saying it...) — Becky Lynch.The Man has been on a stellar run in WWE since her return at WrestleMania 41. After winning the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Lyra Valkyria, Lynch turned heel on her fellow Irish superstar right after they lost the titles on the RAW after Mania. She then feuded with Valkyria, elevating the latter to newer heights while also making the Women's Intercontinental Championship more and more prestigious, not just by her name or brand, but also through the work she has continued to put in.Lynch has since feuded with Nikki Bella, defeating her at Clash in Paris, before joining The Vision after helping her hot husband retain the World Heavyweight Championship later that night, low-blowing CM Punk. This led to the massive return of AJ Lee, whom Lynch tapped out to in the biggest mixed tag team match in WWE history at Wrestlepalooza.Since then, Lynch's fortunes have turned: she suffered a shock loss to Maxxine Dupri last week on RAW, and with a new Women's World Champion having been crowned at Wrestlepalooza, can no longer make the tall claims she continued to make for a significant part of the summer. This latest development — Vaquer now winning the WWE Women's Crown Jewel Championship, however, may have made things clear to Big Time Becks as pertains to her plans.With Seth Rollins now back on top of the world, the family can focus on making the same happen for Becky, who has not had the best month. As Rollins already hinted with a warning to Vaquer while the two celebrated with their Crown Jewel Championships on Saturday, Becky Lynch may be coming for her. This offers not just a dream match, but a match where Lynch has legitimate motivations as she tries to continue to feed her narcissism and ego by trying to prove herself to be the best.She could either challenge Stephanie Vaquer to a match for the Women's World Championship, perhaps at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event, or earn her way into getting the title shot, considering the stacked roster on Monday nights. Alternatively, a challenge for Vauer's title could morph into a double title match upon Vaquer's condition or RAW GM Adam Pearce's proposal to raise the stakes. Lynch is no stranger to double-title winner-takes-all matches, while Vaquer is fresh off a champion vs champion match too.Becky Lynch vs Stephanie Vaquer is a legitimate dream match in WWEBecky Lynch most certainly has a great case to make for being the greatest women's wrestler of all time. As such, for any up-and-coming star, wrestling Lynch on the marquee would be a dream match. But, with Stephanie Vaquer being positioned as a massive star for years to come, there is a lot to be explored between the two women. A win over Lynch would continue to elevate Vaquer.If that is indeed the direction WWE wants to go in and Triple H is looking at having Vaquer go over without some kind of screwy finish, then the Women's Intercontinental Championship being on the line wouldn't make much sense. Another consideration to be made is when AJ Lee returns to resume her feud with Becky Lynch, and the opponents Triple H has in mind for AJ besides Becky, with Stephanie an exciting prospect in that regard too.With the likes of Lyra Valkyria, Bayley, Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Asuka, and Kairi Sane all involved with major non-title programs, Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer ironically find themselves wide open. The big stars in the women's division on RAW are, meanwhile, all babyfaces; in fact, The Kabuki Warriors just turned heel, and Bayley may be on the way. Therefore, as WWE builds or frees up heel challengers for Vaquer, feuding with Lynch is not just a way out, but a massive opportunity.