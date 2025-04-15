Seth Rollins may have subtly confirmed he will turn heel & align with 52-year-old WWE legend; it's NOT Paul Heyman!

Seth Rollins is heading into one of the biggest matches of his career at WWE WrestleMania 41, where he will face CM Punk and Roman Reigns in a triple-threat match. While the latter two are fighting for Paul Heyman's loyalty, there have been speculations that the Wiseman could betray them both and join forces with the Visionary. However, Rollins could have a different card up his sleeves!

A new alliance was formed at WWE Elimination Chamber, where John Cena turned heel and joined forces with The Rock. While the duo have not commented on their union since the shocking turn of events, there have been speculations about another name joining their ranks.

Seth Rollins was recently asked the same during an interview, where he jokingly noted that his soul is always for sale. The former World Heavyweight Champion added that he makes decisions based on what's best for the company, and if that means losing the support of fans, he is up for that.

Here's a short clip from the interview:

Rollins also used the "best for business" line during his promo on RAW, which could very well be an indication of his upcoming heel turn. The Visionary embracing his villainous side and aligning with The Rock could change the landscape of the company once again.

It should also be noted that John Cena used similar words during his post-Royal Rumble press conference. The Cenation Leader then turned heel at Elimination Chamber and aligned with the 52-year-old.

Seth Rollins stood tall on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins is set to main-event WrestleMania once again, this time in a triple-threat match against CM Punk and Roman Reigns. The Visionary has been at odds with the two for a long time and will get a chance to settle his differences with both superstars at WWE's upcoming premium live event.

All three men were present on RAW last night, where Rollins stood tall after hitting Roman Reigns with a Steel Chair. He then delivered Curb Stomps to both Reigns and Punk.

Seth Rollins will have a lot to prove when he enters the squared circle at WrestleMania 41. He hasn't had the best results over the last year and even lost his singles match to CM Punk.

While The Visionary got back a win during the rematch between the two, the win was tainted as Reigns helped him pick up the victory.

