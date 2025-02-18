Seth Rollins to miss Elimination Chamber due to injury; 39-year-old star to replace him? Chances explored

Seth Rollins might not make it to the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event because of a potential injury. The 38-year-old could be pulled from the six-man elimination match and replaced by Roman Reigns.

The Visionary secured his spot in the Chamber bout during last night’s WWE RAW. He went head-to-head with Finn Balor in a qualifying match. The longtime rivals reignited their feud, trading moves in an intense showdown. Ultimately, Rollins emerged victorious, taking out Balor with a Stomp for the win.

While he qualified, the former Shield member might soon be ambushed by the OTC, leading to his removal from the match. This would clear the way for Reigns to jump in and take Seth Rollins' spot. It all started during the Men's Royal Rumble match, where the two were trying to throw each other over the top rope, bringing back many memories.

The 39-year-old and Rollins ended up in a tricky situation, and then CM Punk shockingly eliminated both of them simultaneously. Seth Rollins lost his cool after being eliminated. In a fit of rage, he went after both Roman Reigns and Punk. The Visionary's assault on Reigns was especially vicious, as he hit him with a massive Curb Stomp on the floor only to follow it up with another Stomp on the steel steps.

Following the vicious attack from his former stablemate, Reigns might not sit back and relax on his couch. He could come back and take out the multi-time world champion, taking the latter's place in the Men’s Chamber match.

While this scenario is possible, it’s just conjecture at this time. We’ll have to wait and see if The Original Tribal Chief avenges the beatdown upon his comeback.

What will go down between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41?

The likely outcome from Royal Rumble seems to be a three-way showdown featuring Rollins, Reigns, and Punk. The Straight Edge Superstar and The Visionary have been at each other's throats for a while now. Punk defeated Rollins during RAW's Netflix debut. As for Punk and Reigns, they haven't locked horns in nearly a decade.

The rivalry between Rollins and Reigns goes way back and is intense. Their latest showdown happened at WrestleMania 40 Night One in 2024. The OTC teamed up with The Rock to defeat Cody Rhodes and The Visionary in a tag team contest.

Let’s see what's in store for the former world champions on WWE TV. Will we get a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41, or will Seth Rollins and Reigns face off in a one-on-one bout at the big event? Fans must stay tuned to find out.

