Seth Rollins to miss WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility amid injury scare

Last night's episode of Monday Night RAW wasn't a mixed one for Seth Rollins. While he managed to successfully defend his World Heavyweight Title against Jinder Mahal, Rollins suffered an injury during the match. He was seen limping in the ring, which has led to speculation regarding his availability for WrestleMania 40.

In the last 24 hours, several reports have suggested that Rollins could miss WrestleMania. This wouldn't be the first time he would miss out on the Show of Shows, having suffered an ACL injury that prevented him from participating in WrestleMania 32, eight years ago. Nevertheless, as of right now, the answer is no, Rollins will not miss WrestleMania 40.

That said, there is no clear update on Rollins' future. The latest news is that the World Heavyweight Champion has undergone an MRI, but the severity is yet to be ascertained. Fans will have to wait for more information.

Seth Rollins' injury could prove to be a major blow for WWE. For starters, if he is expected to be on the sidelines for a long time, he will likely have to give up the World Heavyweight Championship. This could affect a number of the company's plans, especially those revolving around Mr. Money in the Bank, Damian Priest, and CM Punk.

Regardless, this is all just hypothetical at this point. The WWE Universe will just have to hope and pray The Messiah is fine.

Seth Rollins struggled to walk after RAW went off the air

While the WWE Universe is hopeful that Seth Rollins' injury isn't serious, the champion seemed to be struggling after the match. Rollins cut a promo once RAW went off the air, thanking the fans of North Little Rock, Arkansas for coming out in massive numbers to support him.

As evident from the video footage, Rollins walked with a noticeable limp. Furthermore, reports came out suggesting that he even needed help walking backstage.

This is undoubtedly a worrying sight for both fans and backstage officials alike. Whether severe or not, we hope The Architect has a speedy recovery.

