Seth Rollins to miss WrestleMania 41 after what happened to him on WWE RAW on Netflix? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins had a rough outing on the latest episode of WWE RAW. The Visionary competed in a steel cage match against CM Punk. The bout was a back-and-forth affair, which ended after a massive comeback. Roman Reigns returned and pulled Rollins out of the cage before launching a vicious attack on him.

Reigns first delivered a Superman Punch to Seth Rollins and then hit him with a Stomp on the ringside floor, leaving The Visionary unconscious on the floor. The OTC later unleashed his fury on CM Punk while Paul Heyman was consoling him, which even shocked The Wiseman. Rollins might have suffered an injury at Madison Square Garden, which could keep him away from WrestleMania 41.

WWE might announce that Seth Rollins got hurt during the beatdown, which could keep him on the sidelines. It could be part of a storyline, which could lead to a singles match between Reigns and Punk. Many feel a Triple Threat match would waste the potential of the three megastars, as they could easily feature in marquee singles bouts at The Show of Shows instead of competing in a multi-man contest.

CM Punk and Roman Reigns could start a rivalry, which might lead to a WrestleMania showdown between them. In a shocking twist, Seth Rollins could make his surprise return during the bout and cost the OTC a potential win. This angle could lay the foundation for a one-on-one match between the former Shield brothers at SummerSlam 2025.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative at this point, and nothing has been confirmed.

Former WWE Champion Roman Reigns shared his thoughts on a dream bout against The Rock

The Rock has joined forces with John Cena, kicking off a feud against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes heading into WrestleMania 41. However, many want to see the dream contest between The Final Boss and the OTC at 'Mania.

Last year, the Samoan cousins were seemingly set to lock horns at WrestleMania XL. However, the plans were immediately abandoned as fans wanted Cody Rhodes to face Reigns in the main event.

In January, during the press conference after RAW’s Netflix premiere, Roman Reigns was asked about a dream match against Rocky. The OTC said he would leave the fans to speculate and choose what they wanted at 'Mania.

With WrestleMania inching closer, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the OTC.

