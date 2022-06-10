Seth Rollins mocks WWE following name botch

Seth Rollins has reacted to his name being misspelled as "Seth ’Franklin’ Rollins" in a recent WWE advertisement for a house show.

The Visionary and WWE RAW star Asuka's name was hilariously botched on the website HardRock.com, with The Emperess of Tomorrow being referred to as "Ashule." Rollins is scheduled to collide with Cody Rhodes at WWE Sunday Stunner, while Asuka will take on Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch in a triple threat match. It will take place on Sunday, August 14 in Atlantic City.

Seth Rollins addressed it by changing his Twitter name to "Seth ’Franklin’ Rollins," poking fun at the website for incorrectly spelling his name. You can check it out in the tweet below:

Rony Mac @TheRONYBrand Seth changing his name to Seth FRANKLIN Rollins has made my day Seth changing his name to Seth FRANKLIN Rollins has made my day https://t.co/9nRYksQigF

Seth Rollins has been hailed as one of "the best in the world" by a WWE Hall of Famer

The Visionary is one of the most decorated and biggest stars in WWE today. He's been consistently putting on incredible matches with the likes of Edge, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes.

His trilogy with the American Nightmare, which began at WrestleMania 38, was well produced. The final bout occurred at Hell in a Cell last Sunday night. Speaking on DDP Snake Pit, WWE Legend Diamond Dallas Page gave a big compliment to Rollins.

"To me, Seth Rollins is one of the best in the world,” DDP stated. "Seth… when they came in as the Shield, they took over. I mean, look at this crew: Moxley, and Roman, and Seth."

His feud with Cody Rhodes might not be done just yet, as Rollins attacked the latter on Monday Night RAW this week while being injured with a torn pec. When the American Nightmare finally returns to action, he'll probably want another piece of the former WWE Champion.

