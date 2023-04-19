Seth Rollins needs to be drafted to SmackDown in order to kickstart feud with current Champion

Seth Rollins had a great match with The Miz last night on WWE RAW.

But where do we go from here? Why is Seth "Freakin" Rollins still going back and forth with The Miz for months at a time? It certainly feels at this stage that Rollins needs a change of scenery.

Luckily for Seth Rollins, the 2023 WWE Draft is right around the corner. But what will the former WWE Grand Slam Champion do on Friday nights following the Draft? Well, we have a pretty good idea to kick things off.

Seth Rollins should begin a feud with GUNTHER on SmackDown following the 2023 WWE Draft

While most people would expect Seth "Freakin" Rollins to immediately jump into a feud with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, it might not be entirely beneficial. The Tribal Chief is more of a part-time star right now, so anyone who is engaged in a feud with him often gets left with less to do on a weekly basis.

A feud between Rollins and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER of Imperium would be an excellent way for Rollins to kick off a new run for him on SmackDown.

You might not remember it, but Seth Rollins and GUNTHER did have a singles match when he was known as WALTER. The Visionary emerged victorious on the November 8, 2019, episode of WWE RAW when Rollins defeated him via disqualification.

Since then, they have shared the ring three times. The two competed in a six-man tag on the RAW is XXX special when Rollins and The Street Profits took on Imperium in a match that was also won by the RAW Superstars.

With the run GUNTHER is currently on, a feud with Rollins would only further establish the Intercontinental Champion as a main-event player.

What do you make of Seth "Freakin" Rollins' current spot in WWE? Do you think a change of scenery on SmackDown would be beneficial for him right now? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

