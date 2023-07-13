Seth Rollins needs to be paired with 78-year-old legend in WWE

Seth Rollins has overshadowed the RAW roster with his quirky, The Joker-inspired persona. The World Heavyweight Champion's witty comebacks and promos against his opponents have enabled him to garner a strong foothold in the wrestling world.

The Visionary recently attended the 2023 ESPYS with his wife, Becky Lynch. Additionally, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford were also present. The event also had Pat McAfee as a de facto host, where he appreciated and highlighted The Man and The EST's contributions to sports entertainment.

Seth Rollins met legendary boxing and in-ring announcer Michael Buffer. The 78-year-old legend is known for his signature announcement style. He is also cited to be popular for his catchphrase 'Let's get ready to rumble.'

WWE recently shared a clip of Michael Buffer introducing Seth Rollins and singing his entrance theme at the ESPYS. Given the promotion's history of crossover talents and celebrities making sporadic appearances, it would be interesting to see Michael Buffer specifically introduce the World Heavyweight Champion on RAW and for Premium Live Events.

Seth Rollins won the title at Night of Champions, defeating AJ Styles. Dubbed the workhorse champion, The Visionary's efforts and wrestling contributions are evident from his regular appearances and title defenses on RAW.

Seth Rollins is seemingly not done with Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have a long history. The two debuted together on the main roster along with Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) in 2012 as The Shield.

Despite breaking up years later to compete in singles competition, they often referred to each other as brothers. In 2014, Rollins betrayed the faction when he attacked Reigns with a chair, thus, breaking up the stable for good and each member going their separate ways.

Nearly a decade later, Roman Reigns is pushed as the face of the company and WWE's plans to allegedly have him break age-old records and statistics. The Tribal Chief won the Universal Championship at Payback 2020 and has held the title since.

Amidst his winning streak, he clashed with Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble 2022, where the latter aimed to dethrone him. The match ended in a disqualification, leading fans to believe he could be the one to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Reigns.

Despite being champions on separate brands, The Visionary expressed his thoughts on Roman Reigns' run and the requirement of another major secondary championship in WWE.

"Here's the thing, if Roman was doing what I'm doing there wouldn't really be a need for a secondary championship. There wouldn't be a need for another world heavyweight title on RAW, because we would have somebody that was doing those things," stated Rollins.

Roman Reigns is currently involved in a feud with The Usos and is reportedly set to clash with Jey Uso at SummerSlam. However, The Tribal Chief and The Visionary could face each other again at Survivor Series while representing their respective brands.

