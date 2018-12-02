Seth Rollins News: The Intercontinental Champion reveals plans after retiring from WWE

Rollins has some plans in place, after retirement

What's the story?

The shelf life of any sports entertainer can be quite limited. Even a superstar in his prime like Seth Rollins needs to think of retirement plans, for when he's done in the ring.

Rollins was interviewed on the Greg Atoms Show and asked about his plans post-retirement. I would like to thank Wrestling Inc. for the quote.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins is considered to be one of the greatest WWE superstars of the current crop of talent. He is the reigning Intercontinental Champion, known for his amazing in-ring performances.

Rollins is currently knee deep in a feud with Dean Ambrose. Both men were once part of a faction called The Shield. Ambrose turned on Rollins after the duo won the RAW Tag Team Championship, and kickstarted a feud that has lasted for many weeks.

The heart of the matter

Rollins may be at the peak of his career, but he does have a plan in place post-retirement. He also said as much during the interview:

I've already kind of got something going with my wrestling school back home in Iowa. I think once I get off the road and my in-ring career is done take probably at least take a few years off and relax a little bit. You know, but who knows I always like giving back to the business.

Rollins went on to speak about why he would want to be involved with this wrestling school. Not surprisingly, it's because of his passion for wrestling:

It's been my passion, like you said, my entire life. So it's certainly something I feel like I'll be involved in one way or another for as long as I can as long as I'm giving something and you know making progress, not just kind of stagnating.

What's next?

Rollins is scheduled to take on Ambrose at TLC for the Intercontinental Championship. Will the Open Challenge continue on RAW? There could be a change in title even before TLC comes around.

